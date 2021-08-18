Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

1553 Governor Bridge Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazing opportunity to bring this rancher back to life! Situated on 1.17 acres in the heart of Davidsonville overlooking expansive fields and pastures full of horses. The home has a ton of potential but does need to be gutted except for the roof which is NEW. The footprint is generous with potential to create an open concept kitchen/dining/family room. The existing septic system needs to be replaced. The basement is spacious with lots of potential to be re-worked (currently a bit chopped up). The circular driveway provides for ample parking. Ballpark renovation budget in the $150k to $200k range. Davidsonville/South River Schools. Easy access to routes 50 and 97 for getting into DC, Baltimore and Annapolis. A short drive to Davidsonville Park, the Davidsonville Market (great deli sandwiches!), Homestead Gardens and take your pick of grocery and retail shopping at nearby Waugh Chapel in the Gambrills/Crofton area or head into Edgewater or Annapolis.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 N Madeira Street

End of group rowhome in Butchers Hill neighborhood featuring 2 beds, 2.5 baths, back deck, open floor layout, hardwood floors, ss appliances, recessed lighting, tray ceilings, lots of natural light, finished basement that could be used as potential third bedroom, off street PARKING and much much more! Perfectly located right between Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital, you can walk to best restaurants and shopping South East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment today and experience the best of Baltimore living!
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Old Richardsville Road Bridge construction begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Old Richardsville Road Bridge, or the David Garvin Memorial Bridge, was built over 130 years ago. It has been a tourist attraction in Bowling Green for over a century, luring curious travelers with its history and supernatural rumors. However, the bridge closed a few years ago due to failing supports.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11131 Reisterstown Road

The Wye model is a luxury 2-car Garage Townhome that has 1,771 square feet of living space. This gorgeous townhome comes with craftsman-style siding and a partial stone front. The ground level includes a two-car rear load garage and a bedroom and full bath. The first floor/main level has a kitchen, dining room, powder room and great room with an exit to your 18' x 10' deck. The kitchen includes stainless steel gas appliances, a large island and pantry. The second floor has an Owner's Suite with a full bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and a convenient laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy luxury features throughout, such as luxury laminate floors in the foyer, kitchen, and powder room and a Smart Home Package. The Radcliff Reserve community has sidewalks and a tot lot and is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and bus/metro commuter options. Photos of a similar home are used for representation only and may show options/upgrades that are not included in this home.Closing assistance and special financing available for qualified buyers. You must use Caruso Homes preferred lender and title company to qualify.
Retailarlingtonrealtyinc.com

11250 Livingston Road

DEVELOPERS and INVESTORS, HERE IS YOUR NEXT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT. 11250 Livingston Road is a 9+ acre property situated between the southbound lane of Indian HeadHighway and Livingston Road. The site is currently zoned Industrial (I-3), but the Prince George+GGs CountyGeneral Plan highlights the area for mixed use. Possibility of rezoning to commercial, multifamily, etc. The South Potomac Commerce Center, a 16,000 square foot retail center, borders the property to the south, and Winegardner Chevrolet and a small industrial property are to the north. Directly across Livingston Road is the Fort Washington Acres luxury home community by Caruso Homes and the Fort Washington Medical Center. This site also benefits from its proximity to major entertainment and employment centers: the National Harbor, Alexandria, and Washington, D.C. are all minutes away. 50,000 daily traffic count.Within a 3 mile radius there are 13,545 households averaging $106,000 a year. There is a big retail demand in the area and the state stands behind it. Property is within the funding area. Maryland's Priority Funding Areas are existing communities and places where local governments want State investment to support future growth. These areas are designated at the county level and targeted for state funding of+G+growth-related+G- projects and economic development. Priority Funding Areas also receive state fundingfor infrastructure investment and offer businesses a lower job creation requirement for certain tax creditincentive programs.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

21486 Blueridge Mountain Road

Exceptional opportunity to own 67.43 acres and Paris Peak; one of Loudoun's highest buildable elevations . On a clear day see all the way to the Washington DC Skyline! This building site with plateau & 180+degree views that open up across Loudoun, Fauquier and the Catoctin Mts., towards Thoroughfare Gap, include the Blue Ridge Mts , Shenandoah Valley, Massanutten Mountain and in the distance Allegheny Mts. Privacy for this lot is enhanced by it's location almost in the center of 650 contiguous acres of properties protected by conservation easements. This property is ready for your dream home with its own winding gravel drive, building site, septic and reserve approved and underground electric and phone in place. Rare occasion to acquire such a dramatic building site.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1621 N Caroline Street

Exceptional Top to Bottom Renovation! Attention to detail and designer finishes throughout. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms this home has room for the entire family! Every room has new flooring, lighting, paint and trim. Escape to the third floor and enjoy the retreat that is the owners suite! Generous closet space and the spa like bathroom are icing on the cake! The fully finished basement offers a large open space that is perfect for all your gatherings. Finally check out the private back yard right off the kitchen that is perfect for entertaining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6004 Goshawk Street

Strauss A at Lake Linganore Oakdale by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry , quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Primary Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Primary Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. There is so much to do both in and around the community: Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative.
Annandale, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

7515 Pleasant Way

Best priced home in Annandale!!Chadwick Model in a Great Location! Location inside the Beltway! Hardwood floors! Big bedrooms! 4 Large Bedrooms and 3 Full baths. Fireplaces, brick front, Large Deck, large private lot! Nice corner property with mature trees! Commuters will appreciate being centrally located near Dunn Loring Metro, Route 236, Metro Bus, and other major routes. Welcome home!Just minutes to Tyson's Corner, Seven Corners, Washington DC, Pentagon, Amazon's HQ2., Ronald Reagan National Airport, and National Harbor via I-495, I-395, Rte. 50, and points west via Rte. 66.Hurry and take this unique opportunity which won't last long. Sold As-Is. Investor Alert! Need TLC!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

431 Walker Road

Amazing Chesapeake Bay Waterfront! Offering a 7.8 acre portion of waterfont land and a chance to relax on the sandy beach while watching amazing sunsets across the open waters with stunning views of the Bay Bridge and gorgeous sunrises ascending from the fields. Over 5 acres of tidal estuaries support a wildlife habitat perfect for fishing, hunting, kayaking and more. The farm fields have not had chemicals used in over 20 years making the soil ideal for a vineyard, organic farming, horses, and more. Kent Island is a sought-after destination on Maryland's Eastern shore offering quiet peaceful living in a water-oriented community with great schools. The property is located minutes from the Bay Bridge providing an easy commute; 40 miles to DC (Reagan National Airport) or Baltimore (BWI Airport) and just 20 minutes to Annapolis. Existing home on the property needs a major renovation, value is in the land. A custom home builder is available to design your new Dream Home. Also, there is an additional 40 acres of inland agricultural land that is available for a separate sale.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7337 Atlee Road

Custom Modern Farmhouse and outdoor oasis awaits. From the massive old growth trees in the beautifully landscaped yard to the rocking chair porch, new custom pea gravel patio, and multiple second story decks, this house has been reinvented with clean lines and attention to the tiniest of details. Throughout the house are high-efficiency windows, nearly new dual zone HVAC system with Smart thermostats, hand-worked solid wood floors, custom tile, dual-flush toilets, unique walls, and soaring ceilings. The large great room and two story foyer area flow together into the kitchen with specialty butcher block counter tops, a large center island, and a barn door entry to the pantry. Walk down the hall to the two hall closets, full bath, and two bedrooms, offices, craft rooms! The foyer and stairs have solid wood veneers matching the kitchen island. At the top of the stairs is a full bath with a fully tiled and glassed rain shower. A fourth room has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan as well. The Master Suite has vaulted ceilings, a large sitting area with huge viewing windows, a large private trex deck and a barn door leading to the spa-like bathroom. The heated tile floors of the oversize master bath lead to a glass shower and fully custom walk-in closet. A quiet oasis on the DC side of Warrenton, with easy access to major roads. Will not last!!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6136 Twin Point Cove Road

Ready for amazing sunsets?? Enjoy crabbing and fishing from your private pier! Plenty of room to have an exciting boat life as well!! This Choptank River Waterfront offers newer bulkhead, T shaped pier and newer septic system! There is a new metal building 30X22 and another 11X24 garage for space for a workshop or storage for all the toys you might have living on the water! The inside has been renovated in the past 4 years, new flooring, new open concept kitchen and living area! Beautiful granite with a breakfast bar! Every room has the most amazing water views! Basement is large and relaxing with a fireplace for those cold nights. It offers 2 bed rooms and a full bath as well! You need to see the balcony that runs the full length of the house and the lower screened in porch!! Enjoy the outdoor shower and spacious backyard with firepit for evening relaxation! Home includes Generator and Solar panels are leased and are are a big savings!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

712 Iron Gate Road

This beautiful turn-key 2 year young end of group town home is in the desirable Magness Mill Community. Backs to trees and a walking path that leads through the woods to the other side of Magness Mill. The custom kitchen features a huge granite center island, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, recessed lights and an office nook. The refrigerator is an LG with a cold saver. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining. It will accommodate a large table for family gatherings. It has a spacious family room and a main level powder room. Walk out to your maintenance free deck that overlooks trees for privacy. The lower level has a full bathroom, crawl space for plenty of storage and walk out to a private backyard. 2 car garage, mudroom. The owners suite has a spacious walk in closet, large bathroom with double sinks and a make-up area, 2 person shower with bench, and a separate water closet. Laundry room on bedroom level. Why build a home when you can have it ready with extras now.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4279 Sycamore Drive

Kimberly Village 4BR 2.5 bath - move in ready! Bright and spacious, some freshly painted rooms, great floors, ceiling fans, natural light throughout! Come make this your home. Large front porch and back deck! Garage converted to 4th bedroom - hard to find at this price point! Ample driveway parking, great flow of rooms on main level. All BRs nicely sized, finished basement, level lawn in back w trees for a backdrop. Priced to sell and reflects need for some carpet refresh and touch ups. Don't miss this great opportunity to get into a 4BR house in beautiful Hampstead! Selling As-Is. Great value, great bones - make it your home sweet home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1809 Hanover Pike

Single family home on .53 acres that is zoned residential/commercial. Home has 3 bedrooms & 1 full bath and laundry room on main level. Wood stove in Living area. House does have a new architectural roof. 24 x 60Detached garage with loft, that can be used as a work shop or a garage. Property will most likely not go FHA, VA or USDA. This property has commercial potential which is on a corner lot on Hanover Pike. Potentially bring your business to a very busy road.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

12420 Vale Summit Road

Wow! You've heard it before, but I'm saying it again....this house is move in ready & has been meticulously maintained! 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with recent updates, gorgeous kitchen, dining room, living room, family room, an adorable front covered porch and rear patio for plenty of outdoor entertaining. Outside of city limits, but just a quick jump in the car & you'll be on 68, LaVale or Frostburg in minutes. Basement is a blank canvas waiting for your finishing touch! What are you waiting for?? Call now to schedule an appointment to see your new home!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9533 Tall Oaks Road

IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! END UNIT ! This brand new Mozart townhome located in our exciting new Bloom community in Montgomery Village . The convenience of townhome living meets the amenities of a single family home in Ryan Homes Mozart. The sculptural staircase sets the tone of elegant simplicity and functionality that continues through the rest of the home. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with upgraded White Cabinets with a large quartz kitchen island that opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining and a conveniently placed powder room. Upgraded design interior package with LVP flooring throughout 1st floor. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space, a hall bath, and a generous primary bedroom that features a tray ceiling and a huge walk-in closet. For a truly spa-like experience, the separate primary Bath features a dual vanity and 5+-+G+G shower with dual shower heads. Finished Recreation Room with a powder room, 5x15 cantilever deck and so much more! Photos are representative.
Clarksville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13035 Greenberry Lane

$475,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDHW2004060. ***Lovely Wooded lot is the LAST one available that adjoins and is part of Greenberry Neighborhood but does not have any HOA fees!***Very level with great street frontage*** Has been engineered with county approved site development/plot plan - this is one of the few lots that is ready to apply for building permit** Well in place**Natural Gas is available in front of lot***Grandfathered until end of 2021 with lower permit fees*** Also can accommodate a walk-out basement and room for a pool***Front of lot faces East***Newly constructed Privacy fence surrounds 2 sides of property for beautiful side and backyard***Build with a featured builder (see MRIS 1009934588) or bring your own - No builder tie in***Near shopping***River Hill HS****Fantastic access to Routes 32, 70, 29.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

608 Savage Street

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a home in Greektown within walking distance to not only Bayview, but also the Yard. Close to 95, shops, restaurants, and all the amenities the city has to offer! Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, updated kitchen, finished basement, updated main bath, plus a parking pad for off street parking! Bonus! Quick settlement and "as is" sale desired.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18255 River Road

A rare opportunity to have one of the original vintage cottages, situated in a stand of tall pines, in Tall Timbers on the Potomac River. The house needs some updating but the lot and setting and western view are the main attraction. A different sunset every night! There are 3 bedrooms on the upper level with an old fashioned +G+sleeping porch+G- overlooking the water. An inviting screen porch wraps 2 sides of the waterfront, perfect for eating crabs, enjoying a good book or just taking in the view across the river, all the way to Virginia and St. Clements Island where the first MD settlers landed. The waterfront features an over-sized, 2 level pier with built in bench seating and a sink for cleaning fish. The detached 2 car garage offers plenty of overhead storage plus a separate outdoor shower.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1003 Mt Zion Marlboro Road

TO BE BUILT: Perc'd and ready to build! An incredible opportunity to build your dream home in an excellent location. Enjoy proximity to restaurants, shopping, and larger cities+GGa 30-minute drive to DC or 30 minutes to Annapolis! Quiet location tucked away with fantastic potential.Build your dream home 30 mins from D.C./Annapolis with complete privacy. This beautiful lot is Co-Marketed with a Caruso Home of the buyer's choice. Caruso has 28 models to pick from. Photos provided by the builder. Photos and tours may display optional features and upgrades that are not included in the price. The final sq footage is approx and will be finalized with final options. Upgrade options and custom changes are at an additional cost. Pictures shown are of Proposed models and do not reflect the final appearance of house or yard setting of == MICHIGAN =====Colonial Series by Caruso Homes. The purchase price varies by chosen elevations and options. The price shown includes the Base house price with the lot and the estimated site requirements ONLY.The Michigan plan is a single-family home starting at 2,376 square feet, with options for up to 3,272 square feet of living space. The home has a two-car garage and several elevations to choose from including several with a covered front porch. Inside the home comes standard with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with the options for up to 5 bedrooms and 4 baths. Your dream home is ready to be designed by you. Select from hundreds of options and features such as a gourmet kitchen, stone or modern fireplaces, in-law suite, and basements made for entertaining with a rec room, theater room, and much more!POSSIBLE UPGRADES:2 Car GarageOptional Drop Zone in FoyerFormal Dining RoomStudy or Optional In-Law Suite with Full BathOptional Gourmet KitchenOptional Morning RoomOpen Concept Kitchen and Family RoomOptional Super Bath2nd Floor Laundry RoomOptional Finished Basement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy