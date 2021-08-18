1553 Governor Bridge Road
Amazing opportunity to bring this rancher back to life! Situated on 1.17 acres in the heart of Davidsonville overlooking expansive fields and pastures full of horses. The home has a ton of potential but does need to be gutted except for the roof which is NEW. The footprint is generous with potential to create an open concept kitchen/dining/family room. The existing septic system needs to be replaced. The basement is spacious with lots of potential to be re-worked (currently a bit chopped up). The circular driveway provides for ample parking. Ballpark renovation budget in the $150k to $200k range. Davidsonville/South River Schools. Easy access to routes 50 and 97 for getting into DC, Baltimore and Annapolis. A short drive to Davidsonville Park, the Davidsonville Market (great deli sandwiches!), Homestead Gardens and take your pick of grocery and retail shopping at nearby Waugh Chapel in the Gambrills/Crofton area or head into Edgewater or Annapolis.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
