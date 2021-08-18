528 Berrycrest Way
IMMACULATE AND MOVE IN READY! You will feel at home from the moment you walk in the front door. Open and inviting floor plan. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. The living room includes a gas fireplace & mantel and is open to the dining room and kitchen. Sliding door leads to the patio. The flooring on the main level is vinyl plank flooring. Perfect layout for entertaining guests. The Primary bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and a full bath. The lower level is almost completely finished with stairs leading to the back yard.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0