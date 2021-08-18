Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

7333 New Hampshire Avenue , #916

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Takoma Overlook Condominium; this affordable luxury one bedroom features 720 square feet of great living space. Gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island perfect for every day dining or WFH space. 42" maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large living/dining room with hardwood flooring, who doesn't love an open floor plan? This unit has the second largest bedroom dimensions, can easily fit a king size bed, wardrobe and desk area. Marble bath, in-unit combo W/D and double bedroom closets make this the perfect home and/or investment. Condo fee includes ALL UTILIIES, except for cable/internet but you can choose from Verizon or Comcast as both service the building. One assigned parking spot (# 199) conveys. PET FRIENDLY! Full service building has front desk, fitness center, three elevators, pool, tennis, BBQ picnic area, tot lot, dog park, extra storage rental, community garden, and guest parking.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Parking Spot#Living Space#Gourmet#Utiliies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 N Madeira Street

End of group rowhome in Butchers Hill neighborhood featuring 2 beds, 2.5 baths, back deck, open floor layout, hardwood floors, ss appliances, recessed lighting, tray ceilings, lots of natural light, finished basement that could be used as potential third bedroom, off street PARKING and much much more! Perfectly located right between Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital, you can walk to best restaurants and shopping South East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment today and experience the best of Baltimore living!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6304 Barcroft Mews Drive

Elegant and beautifully well maintained town house in Barcroft Mews community. Rarely available all brick town house! The prime location is perfect for commuters. A large living room in the main level with gleaming hardwood floors leads to a spacious separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top. A private deck surrounded by a peaceful back yard setting. A large master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, spa bath with separate shower and a walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level. Two cozy fire places in the living room and basement. The walk out basement is fully finished with a full bathroom. New paint (2021), new carpet (2021). All windows were replaced in 2019 and the HVAC replaced in 2010. The roof replaced in 2006 and cleaned, preservative treatment by company specializing in cedar shake shingles in 2019. Many spaces for parking with a 1 car garage, driveway and visitor parking lot. Just minutes away to groceries, restaurants and many shops and entertainment. Close to 395, 50 and DC! You will love this beautiful home.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11833 Regents Park Drive

Welcome Home! This is a former model home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, so it has upgraded designs and materials throughout house compared to other houses in the community. This gorgeous end-unit townhouse is at the center of the community, in an ideal location. The townhouse features beautiful hardwood floor (Tigerwood flooring) on all levels, a gourmet kitchen with island and granite countertop, and stainless steel full size appliances and upgraded custom cabinetry. Crown-molding throughout. Rare 2-car garage entry , 3 of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Master bedroom has Jacuzzi tub and install shower and 2 large Elfa-system walk-in closets. Built-in stereo system provides surround sound throughout the entire house for entertainment purpose. The 4th bedroom can be a bedroom or an extra work from home office space. The deck is newly updated and painted. The community is quiet and convenient. It's only 5 mins from high way exits (in between Exit 13 and 15 on I-270). It's super convenient to go everywhere in the area. Don't miss this one!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11131 Reisterstown Road

The Wye model is a luxury 2-car Garage Townhome that has 1,771 square feet of living space. This gorgeous townhome comes with craftsman-style siding and a partial stone front. The ground level includes a two-car rear load garage and a bedroom and full bath. The first floor/main level has a kitchen, dining room, powder room and great room with an exit to your 18' x 10' deck. The kitchen includes stainless steel gas appliances, a large island and pantry. The second floor has an Owner's Suite with a full bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and a convenient laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy luxury features throughout, such as luxury laminate floors in the foyer, kitchen, and powder room and a Smart Home Package. The Radcliff Reserve community has sidewalks and a tot lot and is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and bus/metro commuter options. Photos of a similar home are used for representation only and may show options/upgrades that are not included in this home.Closing assistance and special financing available for qualified buyers. You must use Caruso Homes preferred lender and title company to qualify.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1217 Griffith Place

Buyers come and take a look! This is a spacious 3 bedroom townhome right in the heart of Belcamp. This home's main level features a eat-in kitchen, half bath, living room w/fireplace and sliders out to rear deck and fenced rear yard. Upstairs has 3 big bedrooms, full bath. Basement was finished at one point and had a full bath, however, the basement was gutted. Home needs some TLC but has a lot of potential. Close to schools, shopping, community walking trail and a easy access right onto I-95.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6004 Goshawk Street

Strauss A at Lake Linganore Oakdale by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry , quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Primary Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Primary Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. There is so much to do both in and around the community: Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6945 Woodstream Lane

A VERY NICE AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME The first level featuring a formal living room with a fireplace, a large size kitchen with granite countertops Maple cabinets, the dining room is a combo, Nice Deck, and a half bath.The second level, Three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, including the Master bedroom with its own bath.The Lower level, has a ground-level rear exit/entrance, family room, and an extra room that can be utilized as an office or as you wish.Please follow COVID -19 CDC GUIDELINES WHEN SHOWING THIS HOUSE.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

519 Pioneer

Dream Home with a million dollar view!! Home designed and perfectly situated to take advantage of the Sun. Leave the curtains open in the winter and the Sun helps heat the home. Close the insulated curtains in the Summer to help keep the home cool. Unique 3 panel entrance door leads to a foyer. Living Room with a stone woodburning fireplace, dining area and beautiful kitchen that will be the envy of all your friends. Kitchen features granite counter top, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top plus 2 wall ovens. Lots of pull out drawers plus there is a butler's pantry for additional kitchen space or use it as an office. Exterior of the home is concrete siding for lower insurance costs. 3BR, 2 BA (owner's bath has all the materials but needs to be finished) Generator conveys. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in for a bathroom, oversized garage with space for a car and workshop. A walk through the home reveals many upgrades including stunning 3 section front door, walnut floors, wood blinds, eagle windows, etc. Located in the locked gate community of River Ridge with access to a pristine community park with stone BBQ's, picninc tables, storage racks for kayaks/canoes, access to the Cacapon River for floating in a canoe, kayak or tube and bathroom facility on site. 2 lots, totalling 8.71 Acres but only one HOA fee, adjoins a Wildlife Santuary.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1854 Bramble Brook Lane

Rehab opportunity in the Villages of Thomas Run! Bring your paint brushes and ideas to bring this townhouse back to its glory. Living Room/Dining Area with sliding glass door to rear deck. Half bath on main level. Lower level family room with walk-out to rear fenced yard. See MLS disclosures for detailed brochure and restrictions.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

524 Kirkcaldy Way

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY August 26th 5-7PM. Welcome home to your beautiful new townhouse! This gorgeous townhouse boasts over 2000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Brand new flooring on the main level, an open kitchen with granite counters. The spacious Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and a very spacious master bath suite with separate shower and tub. There is a full rough in for a third full bathroom in the basement ready for your personal touch!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1621 N Caroline Street

Exceptional Top to Bottom Renovation! Attention to detail and designer finishes throughout. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms this home has room for the entire family! Every room has new flooring, lighting, paint and trim. Escape to the third floor and enjoy the retreat that is the owners suite! Generous closet space and the spa like bathroom are icing on the cake! The fully finished basement offers a large open space that is perfect for all your gatherings. Finally check out the private back yard right off the kitchen that is perfect for entertaining.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

20 Pinehurst Lane

STATELY BEAUTIFUL BRICK COLONIAL with 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN; FINISHED BASEMENT & TWO BONUS ROOMSWelcome to a lovely home with TONS of space for your family, boasting 4,662 finished sq ft, including a finished walkout basement & 2 BONUS ROOMS . This home has FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET throughout. Wonderfully located in the SOMERSET LANDING neighborhood, and conveniently located 2 minutes from I-95 and Stafford Hospital, as well as 5 minutes from the Stafford Marketplace with quick access to shopping. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the two-story ceiling with TWO rooms on both sides upon the entrance of the main level with beautiful BAY windows. With tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, the SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR plan also includes a large family room with a fireplace. The family room flows nicely into the kitchen that features an island, stainless steel appliances, a gas-burning cooktop with five burners and a hidden range fan. A bonus STUDY/OFFICE complements the open floor concept on the main level. Walking up the stairs leads to a look-over down to the foyer. On this level there are 4 BEDROOMS. The LARGE MASTER BEDROOM has a sitting area W/ FIREPLACE, a full bathroom with a two-sink vanity, soaking JACUZZI tub for two and a separate shower. Then there 3 more bedrooms to keep the loved-ones close to the master bedroom. The LAUNDRY ROOM and full bathroom completes the upper level. The FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT has sliding glass doors, a SPACIOUS floor plan with a LARGE media/entertainment room, 2 BONUS ROOMS, FULL BATH and large STORAGE room. This home is very well maintained and READY FOR YOU. Make this your new family home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21 Island Run Court

Stunningly rehabbed three bedroom brick town home with three large bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms with new vanities and stylish tile work. Finished walk out basement to private backyard. Newly rebuilt deck overlooking the backyard. To help visualize this home+GGs floorplan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

9498 Kilimanjaro Road

Spacious 3 bed and 2.5 bath townhouse for sale in lovely Oakland mills Community. Upgrades include new Samsung refrigerator, gas, dishwasher, and microwave, new Thermosat, new gas meter installed, new ceiling fan. in the master bathroom, back deck repainted, basement recreation room walls water proofed with 15 year sealant. The home is conveniently located close to elementary, middle and High schools. Easy access to Rt 29 & I-95.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4254 Drake Court

End Unit Townhouse totally renovated with all new siding, new windows, new roof, all new floors, new baths, new kitchen with the latest stainless steel appliances. Fireplace in Livingroom. Fenced back yard with 8ft wooden fence. Sliding glass door from kitchen to back yard. Plenty of side yard. Listing courtesy...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1713 Letitia Avenue

Sold strictly as is. Seller will do no repairs. Contract purchase. Assignor/Realtor needs to make up the paperwork. Seller willing to finance with 30k down 7% interest only for 5 years to a qualified buyer. Cash offers will work also. Central air. Excellent rental neighborhood. Buyer to pay all closing costs including all transfer, doc and stamps. Deposit $3000. Need POFs with offer.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

306 Garfield Court

Location! Move in ready! Welcome to 306 Garfield. Remodeled kitchen, new patio, shed and sidewalks! Come tour this well kept three bedroom townhome - it is so warm and inviting. You can enjoy making the morning coffee in your upgraded kitchen and then enjoy it on your patio in your private fenced rear yard.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

20 Avondale Ln

One level, maintenance free living in Old Trail! Steps away from the Golf Course and miles of walking trails, this new Chesapeake Villa offers main level living with a spacious Owner's Suite, private Study, light-filled Kitchen with walk-in pantry, Dining Room and Great Room with vaulted ceiling. The second floor boasts (2) secondary bedrooms, full bath and loft. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, bluestone front porch, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, 15 SEER HVAC and Pella Windows. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Similar photos shown.,Granite Counter,Maple Cabinets,Painted Cabinets,White Cabinets,Fireplace in Great Room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Pine Grove Road

Pine Grove's approximately 200 acres provide a rare opportunity with a multitude of options. Knock-out views of Blue Ridge, Massanutten Mtn. & Page Valley. Privacy and diverse landscape. This parcel would be a fabulous private escape. Roads and electricity are in place. The property was subdivided in 1970 and has 126 tax map parcels with approved roads, allowing for multiple investment scenarios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy