7333 New Hampshire Avenue , #916
Welcome to Takoma Overlook Condominium; this affordable luxury one bedroom features 720 square feet of great living space. Gourmet kitchen has a breakfast island perfect for every day dining or WFH space. 42" maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large living/dining room with hardwood flooring, who doesn't love an open floor plan? This unit has the second largest bedroom dimensions, can easily fit a king size bed, wardrobe and desk area. Marble bath, in-unit combo W/D and double bedroom closets make this the perfect home and/or investment. Condo fee includes ALL UTILIIES, except for cable/internet but you can choose from Verizon or Comcast as both service the building. One assigned parking spot (# 199) conveys. PET FRIENDLY! Full service building has front desk, fitness center, three elevators, pool, tennis, BBQ picnic area, tot lot, dog park, extra storage rental, community garden, and guest parking.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
