7333 New Hampshire Avenue , #916

STATELY BEAUTIFUL BRICK COLONIAL with 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN; FINISHED BASEMENT & TWO BONUS ROOMSWelcome to a lovely home with TONS of space for your family, boasting 4,662 finished sq ft, including a finished walkout basement & 2 BONUS ROOMS . This home has FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET throughout. Wonderfully located in the SOMERSET LANDING neighborhood, and conveniently located 2 minutes from I-95 and Stafford Hospital, as well as 5 minutes from the Stafford Marketplace with quick access to shopping. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the two-story ceiling with TWO rooms on both sides upon the entrance of the main level with beautiful BAY windows. With tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, the SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR plan also includes a large family room with a fireplace. The family room flows nicely into the kitchen that features an island, stainless steel appliances, a gas-burning cooktop with five burners and a hidden range fan. A bonus STUDY/OFFICE complements the open floor concept on the main level. Walking up the stairs leads to a look-over down to the foyer. On this level there are 4 BEDROOMS. The LARGE MASTER BEDROOM has a sitting area W/ FIREPLACE, a full bathroom with a two-sink vanity, soaking JACUZZI tub for two and a separate shower. Then there 3 more bedrooms to keep the loved-ones close to the master bedroom. The LAUNDRY ROOM and full bathroom completes the upper level. The FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT has sliding glass doors, a SPACIOUS floor plan with a LARGE media/entertainment room, 2 BONUS ROOMS, FULL BATH and large STORAGE room. This home is very well maintained and READY FOR YOU. Make this your new family home!