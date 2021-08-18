Cancel
Real Estate

2159 Liberty Grove Road

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow available in Colora! Enjoy the country setting in this 3 BR 2 bath home on .76 acres. Vaulted ceilings in the main living, kitchen and dining area with an open floor plan! Kitchen with granite counters, island, gas cooking, tons of counter and cabinet space! In the sunroom enjoy floor to ceiling built ins, hardwood floors, panoramic views of the yard and french doors to the deck. A spacious primary bedroom with full bath along with 2 generous sized bedroom and an updated hall bath with soaking tub and shower! The basement is finished with a spacious family room with wood burning fireplace and a large laundry storage, flex space. The basement leads to the climate controlled garage with space for 1 car and still room for a workshop! Enjoy the outdoor living space on the deck or the covered patio below. .76 acre flat back yard backing to an open field and trees with a large side and front entrance shed! Don't miss this well maintained move in ready home!

