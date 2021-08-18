Cancel
Rhea County, TN

Fish the Chick returns Sept. 4

By From staff reports
rheaheraldnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign ups are underway for the 10th annual United Way of Rhea County’s Fish the Chick Fundraising Fishing Tournament. This event will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, on Lake Chickamauga at Dayton Boat Dock. Over $40,000 has been given over the previous years to support women in need in Rhea County. The needs are anything from a lady behind on rent, electric, water bills or maybe a lady whose car is broken down who needs car repairs because the car is her only way to work. First place wins $1,000, sponsored by TenCate Grass and Nokian Tyres. Top lady angler wins a special spa package sponsored by Platinum Salon, and there will also be a special top youth prize.

