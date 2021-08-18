2617 Edmondson Avenue

Strauss A at Lake Linganore Oakdale by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry , quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Primary Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Primary Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. There is so much to do both in and around the community: Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative.