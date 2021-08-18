Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

13 Jeremy Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this recently remodeled single-family home in the heart of Derwood. This sunny and spacious two story rancher has been exquisitely maintained and has all the space inside and outside for year around enjoyment. The home was totally remodeled in 2017. Updates kitchen cabinets, oversized kitchen island with granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, updated bathrooms, windows. AC unit replaced in 2020. Large living room and dining area, sliding to door to deck. Fully finished basement with a large family or entertainment room, bedroom, den/library, large laundry room with a utility sink. Walk up stairs to a large backyard, and ample storage shed. Plenty of closet space. Parking space up to 7 cars. Close proximity to major commuter routes and public transportation. Near Shady Grove Metro Station, I 370, I 270, ICC, public library, entertainment, shopping, dining and more... Come visit to see its full glory.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Entertainment#Cars#Stainless Steel#Ac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Baltimore, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

212 N Madeira Street

End of group rowhome in Butchers Hill neighborhood featuring 2 beds, 2.5 baths, back deck, open floor layout, hardwood floors, ss appliances, recessed lighting, tray ceilings, lots of natural light, finished basement that could be used as potential third bedroom, off street PARKING and much much more! Perfectly located right between Patterson Park and John Hopkins Hospital, you can walk to best restaurants and shopping South East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment today and experience the best of Baltimore living!
Arlington County, VAarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6304 Barcroft Mews Drive

Elegant and beautifully well maintained town house in Barcroft Mews community. Rarely available all brick town house! The prime location is perfect for commuters. A large living room in the main level with gleaming hardwood floors leads to a spacious separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top. A private deck surrounded by a peaceful back yard setting. A large master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, spa bath with separate shower and a walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms and a bathroom on the upper level. Two cozy fire places in the living room and basement. The walk out basement is fully finished with a full bathroom. New paint (2021), new carpet (2021). All windows were replaced in 2019 and the HVAC replaced in 2010. The roof replaced in 2006 and cleaned, preservative treatment by company specializing in cedar shake shingles in 2019. Many spaces for parking with a 1 car garage, driveway and visitor parking lot. Just minutes away to groceries, restaurants and many shops and entertainment. Close to 395, 50 and DC! You will love this beautiful home.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1217 Griffith Place

Buyers come and take a look! This is a spacious 3 bedroom townhome right in the heart of Belcamp. This home's main level features a eat-in kitchen, half bath, living room w/fireplace and sliders out to rear deck and fenced rear yard. Upstairs has 3 big bedrooms, full bath. Basement was finished at one point and had a full bath, however, the basement was gutted. Home needs some TLC but has a lot of potential. Close to schools, shopping, community walking trail and a easy access right onto I-95.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

519 Pioneer

Dream Home with a million dollar view!! Home designed and perfectly situated to take advantage of the Sun. Leave the curtains open in the winter and the Sun helps heat the home. Close the insulated curtains in the Summer to help keep the home cool. Unique 3 panel entrance door leads to a foyer. Living Room with a stone woodburning fireplace, dining area and beautiful kitchen that will be the envy of all your friends. Kitchen features granite counter top, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top plus 2 wall ovens. Lots of pull out drawers plus there is a butler's pantry for additional kitchen space or use it as an office. Exterior of the home is concrete siding for lower insurance costs. 3BR, 2 BA (owner's bath has all the materials but needs to be finished) Generator conveys. Unfinished walkout basement with rough in for a bathroom, oversized garage with space for a car and workshop. A walk through the home reveals many upgrades including stunning 3 section front door, walnut floors, wood blinds, eagle windows, etc. Located in the locked gate community of River Ridge with access to a pristine community park with stone BBQ's, picninc tables, storage racks for kayaks/canoes, access to the Cacapon River for floating in a canoe, kayak or tube and bathroom facility on site. 2 lots, totalling 8.71 Acres but only one HOA fee, adjoins a Wildlife Santuary.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

21 Island Run Court

Stunningly rehabbed three bedroom brick town home with three large bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms. Brand new kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All bathrooms with new vanities and stylish tile work. Finished walk out basement to private backyard. Newly rebuilt deck overlooking the backyard. To help visualize this home+GGs floorplan and to highlight its potential, virtual furnishings may have been added to photos found in this listing.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11833 Regents Park Drive

Welcome Home! This is a former model home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom, so it has upgraded designs and materials throughout house compared to other houses in the community. This gorgeous end-unit townhouse is at the center of the community, in an ideal location. The townhouse features beautiful hardwood floor (Tigerwood flooring) on all levels, a gourmet kitchen with island and granite countertop, and stainless steel full size appliances and upgraded custom cabinetry. Crown-molding throughout. Rare 2-car garage entry , 3 of the bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Master bedroom has Jacuzzi tub and install shower and 2 large Elfa-system walk-in closets. Built-in stereo system provides surround sound throughout the entire house for entertainment purpose. The 4th bedroom can be a bedroom or an extra work from home office space. The deck is newly updated and painted. The community is quiet and convenient. It's only 5 mins from high way exits (in between Exit 13 and 15 on I-270). It's super convenient to go everywhere in the area. Don't miss this one!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6004 Goshawk Street

Strauss A at Lake Linganore Oakdale by Ryan Homes. The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. We include tons of luxury features: upgraded cabinetry , quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank entire main level, and so much more. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island opens onto a bright and airy Living Room, perfect for entertaining. A window-lined Morning Room off the Kitchen provides room for dining and is accented with an optional hutch. Up a flight of stairs designed to be elegant and functional, the upper level boasts three bedrooms, two baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. No need to worry about storage space generous closets abound in all bedrooms. The Primary Bedroom is a private retreat accented with a tray ceiling and featuring an enormous walk-in closet. The Primary Bath boasts a soaking tub and separate shower with seat. There is so much to do both in and around the community: Walkable to top rated Oakdale Schools, Walkable to future town center, <1 mile to I-70, 10 minutes to Downtown Frederick, 25 minutes to Howard County & Montgomery County, Dining and shopping are down the street: Wegmans, Lowes and more! Everything you want to enjoy is within easy reach of your new home at Lake Linganore Oakdale. Other floor plans and home sites are available. Photos are representative.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11131 Reisterstown Road

The Wye model is a luxury 2-car Garage Townhome that has 1,771 square feet of living space. This gorgeous townhome comes with craftsman-style siding and a partial stone front. The ground level includes a two-car rear load garage and a bedroom and full bath. The first floor/main level has a kitchen, dining room, powder room and great room with an exit to your 18' x 10' deck. The kitchen includes stainless steel gas appliances, a large island and pantry. The second floor has an Owner's Suite with a full bath and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms, a second full bath and a convenient laundry room with a washer and dryer. Enjoy luxury features throughout, such as luxury laminate floors in the foyer, kitchen, and powder room and a Smart Home Package. The Radcliff Reserve community has sidewalks and a tot lot and is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and bus/metro commuter options. Photos of a similar home are used for representation only and may show options/upgrades that are not included in this home.Closing assistance and special financing available for qualified buyers. You must use Caruso Homes preferred lender and title company to qualify.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1715 Wood Holme Court

Ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 1432 SF, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex unit provides a tranquil setting with views of an 'island' of trees from the open front porch and woods from the back screened porch. Interior features include hardwood flooring throughout the main living area, a living room w/ vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/ versatile dining space that leads to the screened porch. a split bedroom plan offering the utmost in privacy w/ the primary bedroom suite w/ new carpet, walk-in closet and bathroom w/ soaking tub and separate shower off the kitchen and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath accessed from the opposite side of the home. The residence also offers an attic w/ pull down stairs access, one car garage, asphalt driveway, and in ground irrigation. HOA fee includes lawn mowing and fertilizing, mulching of shrubbery beds along the front of the house, trimming of front shrubs, use of the community well for irrigation and maintenance of the irrigation system.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

6945 Woodstream Lane

A VERY NICE AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME The first level featuring a formal living room with a fireplace, a large size kitchen with granite countertops Maple cabinets, the dining room is a combo, Nice Deck, and a half bath.The second level, Three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, including the Master bedroom with its own bath.The Lower level, has a ground-level rear exit/entrance, family room, and an extra room that can be utilized as an office or as you wish.Please follow COVID -19 CDC GUIDELINES WHEN SHOWING THIS HOUSE.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1621 N Caroline Street

Exceptional Top to Bottom Renovation! Attention to detail and designer finishes throughout. With 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms this home has room for the entire family! Every room has new flooring, lighting, paint and trim. Escape to the third floor and enjoy the retreat that is the owners suite! Generous closet space and the spa like bathroom are icing on the cake! The fully finished basement offers a large open space that is perfect for all your gatherings. Finally check out the private back yard right off the kitchen that is perfect for entertaining.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

524 Kirkcaldy Way

OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY August 26th 5-7PM. Welcome home to your beautiful new townhouse! This gorgeous townhouse boasts over 2000 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Brand new flooring on the main level, an open kitchen with granite counters. The spacious Master Bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and a very spacious master bath suite with separate shower and tub. There is a full rough in for a third full bathroom in the basement ready for your personal touch!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

20 Pinehurst Lane

STATELY BEAUTIFUL BRICK COLONIAL with 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN; FINISHED BASEMENT & TWO BONUS ROOMSWelcome to a lovely home with TONS of space for your family, boasting 4,662 finished sq ft, including a finished walkout basement & 2 BONUS ROOMS . This home has FRESH PAINT and NEW CARPET throughout. Wonderfully located in the SOMERSET LANDING neighborhood, and conveniently located 2 minutes from I-95 and Stafford Hospital, as well as 5 minutes from the Stafford Marketplace with quick access to shopping. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the two-story ceiling with TWO rooms on both sides upon the entrance of the main level with beautiful BAY windows. With tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout the main level, the SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR plan also includes a large family room with a fireplace. The family room flows nicely into the kitchen that features an island, stainless steel appliances, a gas-burning cooktop with five burners and a hidden range fan. A bonus STUDY/OFFICE complements the open floor concept on the main level. Walking up the stairs leads to a look-over down to the foyer. On this level there are 4 BEDROOMS. The LARGE MASTER BEDROOM has a sitting area W/ FIREPLACE, a full bathroom with a two-sink vanity, soaking JACUZZI tub for two and a separate shower. Then there 3 more bedrooms to keep the loved-ones close to the master bedroom. The LAUNDRY ROOM and full bathroom completes the upper level. The FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT has sliding glass doors, a SPACIOUS floor plan with a LARGE media/entertainment room, 2 BONUS ROOMS, FULL BATH and large STORAGE room. This home is very well maintained and READY FOR YOU. Make this your new family home!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1854 Bramble Brook Lane

Rehab opportunity in the Villages of Thomas Run! Bring your paint brushes and ideas to bring this townhouse back to its glory. Living Room/Dining Area with sliding glass door to rear deck. Half bath on main level. Lower level family room with walk-out to rear fenced yard. See MLS disclosures for detailed brochure and restrictions.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

18933 Birdseye Drive

This is the one you've been waiting for. This gorgeously updated and freshly painted from top to bottom townhome features a brand new $20,000 kitchen with high-end cabinets, quartz counter-top, brand-new stainless-steel appliances . Beautiful laminated flooring throughout the main level. Brand new carpet throughout the upper and lower levels. This beautiful home features a lot of recent upgrades throughout including HVAC (2019), Washer (2019), Dryer (2021), replacement windows, sliding glass door, siding. The list is endless. The backyard with privacy fencing backs to the trees. Conveniently located minutes to I-270, Rt 355, Costco, Milestone shopping center, schools and all the amazing restaurants and grocery stores nearby. Turn-key and Move-In!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

4106 Hazelwood Court

Gorgeous 3 level townhome in the most preferred Ridge Top Terrace neighborhood. 2-Story Foyer, 9' Ceilings, 42" Upgraded Maple Cabinets. Renovated kitchen with new countertops, sink, and new faucets. Fully renovated main level powder room. Remodeled upper-level bathrooms with fresh paint throughout the home. New wooden stairs at the entrance. New bathroom in the lower level. Close to Rt 66, Fair Oaks Mall & Vienna Metro. Jogging Trails Throughout Community. Close proximity to Fairfax corner, restaurants, movie theaters, and More!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2100 Pilgrim Drive

This is a spectacular end unit townhome with Gorgeous brand new renovations! A rare opportunity to live in this Lake Ridge neighborhood close to everything!! This large three bedroom, two and half bath end unit townhome has a brand new roof! The main level of this home has been opened up for that much wanted open concept. As you enter into this lovely, freshly painted neutral home you notice the luxury vinyl plank floors that run throughout the main level. The Kitchen is off to your left and has a huge island with drop pendant lighting. The cabinets are light and beautiful, the counter tops are granite. The Dining room is large and has plenty of room for a large table. The spacious Living Room has room for all your Family and friends and is open to the entire main level. The large Sun Room to the back of the main level is enormous and can be used as an office space, Sun Room, Children's class room or Play room. What ever your needs, this home can deliver! There is a completely remodeled half bath with new vanity, toilet, and lighting. Upstairs you will find three generous size bedrooms. The Main Bedroom has great closet space and its own beautifully remodeled private Full bath. The Second Full bath on the upper level has also been completely remodeled. The basement has a great open Room that is perfect for an Office, Exercise Room or Flex room! The laundry Room has a washer and Dryer. The Family Room has a wood burning Fireplace and the entire basement has been renovated as well. This home will not disappoint even your pickiest buyers. The Sun Room has sliding Glass doors that lead to an outdoor oasis. The fenced back yard features a brick paver patio, manicured garden areas, and a green area for kids and pets. Backs to trees. This End Unit has it all! The Heating and Cooling Unit and Water heater were replaced in 2016. Come home and enjoy this centrally located home - across the street from Rockledge Elementary, a few blocks to the pool and close to commuter lots, Pentagon, and Washington DC. Situated neatly between Ft. Belvoir and Quantico!
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13839 Wakley Court

Enjoy this bright and beautifully landscaped end unit with tons of backyard privacy. Sunlight pours into the extended sunroom off the kitchen and has vaulted ceilings with new skylights giving it the open concept feel. You'll have plenty of space to cook on your granite countertops and entertaining is easy on the attached deck that has been recently power washed and treated. The large living area and downstairs family room allow family and friends to spread out. All bathrooms have been updated. There are newer windows, new front door and it has been freshly painted throughout. Enjoy all the amenities Little Rocky Rub has to offer, the pool on hot summer days and take walks in the very private and very quiet neighborhood. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Route 66 for ease of commuting. This unit has everything going for it and waiting for your personal touches. Just wait until you see it! Home Improvements: New carpet on stairs (2018), new roof and skylights (2018), hardwood floors (2015), energy-saving attic floor insulation, air duct cleaning (2017), new sump pump (2019), newer furnace and air conditioning, and outside has been power washed and treated (2021). Schedule your tour today.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13453 Demetrias Way

This Back To Back colonial Townhouse includes the following: First floor living/Dining room, Kitchen and Half Bath. Second floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. Third floor contains the master bedroom with a walk-in closet and Master bath. Front Yard has a Fence with a deck.HOA includes two community pools and community centers.There is new carpet, new kitchen flooring and a new bathroom vanity and backsplash in the first floor half bath which was installed within the past eight months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy