13 Jeremy Court
Welcome to this recently remodeled single-family home in the heart of Derwood. This sunny and spacious two story rancher has been exquisitely maintained and has all the space inside and outside for year around enjoyment. The home was totally remodeled in 2017. Updates kitchen cabinets, oversized kitchen island with granite countertops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, updated bathrooms, windows. AC unit replaced in 2020. Large living room and dining area, sliding to door to deck. Fully finished basement with a large family or entertainment room, bedroom, den/library, large laundry room with a utility sink. Walk up stairs to a large backyard, and ample storage shed. Plenty of closet space. Parking space up to 7 cars. Close proximity to major commuter routes and public transportation. Near Shady Grove Metro Station, I 370, I 270, ICC, public library, entertainment, shopping, dining and more... Come visit to see its full glory.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0