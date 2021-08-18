Cancel
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Pointing to a Drop to 1.1600

By Crispus Nyaga
dailyforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSell the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. Set a buy-stop at 1.1762 and a take-profit at 1.1850. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. The EUR/USD pair retreated during the American and Asian sessions as traders reflected on the latest US retail sales and manufacturing and industrial production numbers. The pair also declined after a statement by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair.

