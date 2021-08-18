Make Watching Movies at Home Better with These Tips

The era of movie theaters has gradually winded down to an unceremonious end. While a few straggling cinemas still exist on the fringes of small towns and tucked away in some quiet corners of major cities, streaming has become the new champion of movie viewing. At home, you can watch movies on demand for far less than the cost of going to the theater. There are many benefits to watching movies at home, especially in a period still entangled in a pandemic. You may think fondly of movie theaters and long for the days you could get completely immersed in the story on the big screen. Luckily, with these tips, you can recapture some of that magic at home and then some.