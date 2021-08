The Euro has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Wednesday to test the bottom of the range for the Tuesday session. The Tuesday session formed a bit of a hammer, so at this point in time if we can break down below the bottom of the candlestick it would be a very negative sign and almost certainly send this market looking towards the 1.17 level and beyond. We have been trading in a nice channel for a while now, and it certainly looks as if we are struggling to break out of it.