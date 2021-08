Wolves boss Bruno Lage admits “every player has a price” but insists the club are not looking to sell midfielder Ruben Neves The Portugal international has been the subject of transfer speculation for much of the summer, with Manchester United one of the clubs reportedly interested in signing him.Neves was included in the starting line up last weekend as Wanderers began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester.The 24-year-old will be an integral part of Lage’s plans this season – if he is still at Molineux when the transfer window closes on August 31.Asked if he expects...