Two free vaccination clinics are scheduled in Multnomah County this week for students about to start school.As the 2021-22 school year fast approaches, students need to be up to date with their immunizations. This week, there are two free events in Multnomah County to help families catch up on the shots that may have lapsed during the year of distance learning. Anyone 12 and older also can get a COVID-19 inoculation and will be eligible for a gift card. Health officials believe as many as 1,500 students in Multnomah County do not have all of the immunizations required by state...