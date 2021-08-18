Google announces sustainable Pixel 5a with 5G case
When you buy a new smartphone, probably the first thing that you want to buy for it is a new case. So after Google announced that the Pixel 5a with 5G is arriving at the Google Store this August 26, the next order of business is showing off the new, official case. Unlike previous cases though, this one is not made from fabric but is being touted as a sustainable one as it is “maximizes the use of recycled materials”. The case is made “sustainably, super protective, stylish, and affordable.”androidcommunity.com
