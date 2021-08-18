Google announces sustainable Pixel 5a with 5G case

The Google Pixel 5a with 5G has the biggest battery and display of the a-series, as of 2021. This new Pixel comes with a battery that charges fast, lasts all day, and has Extreme Battery Saver to help the charge last even longer, for up to two days on a single charge. The Adaptive Battery will also learn your favorite apps, and limits power to the ones you rarely use, so your phone can last all day long. Additionally, the iconic Titan M chip and 3 years of OS updates makes the Pixel 5a with 5G secure to the core. It comes with specific apps like Personal Safety that will help you notify emergency contacts faster in case of an emergency. Other interesting features include the Call Screen which will filter out spam callers even before the call comes to you. And with 5G, you can easily download a movie or game within seconds and enjoy a mobile cinema on the go.