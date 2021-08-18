Cancel
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G debuts with Snapdragon 778G, super-fast 5G

By Rei Padla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this August, the Galaxy A52s was mentioned to be headed for release next month in four gorgeous colors. Image renders and specs were also leaked. Samsung has officially announced the new Galaxy A52s 5G that comes with “Awesome” features. The phone runs on an upgraded processor, faster charging, and an affordable price tag. This is an obvious follow-up to the Galaxy A52 5G introduced back in February. The South Korean tech giant is all about innovation and it continues to prove that even with the mid-range series.

