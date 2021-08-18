Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G advantage showcased by execs

Samsung foldable legacy continues as the company has just taken the wraps off its third installment of the Galaxy Z Fold device. Just like last year, the Fold3 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event alongside the Galaxy Flip3, Galaxy Note 21 series, Galaxy Watch 4, and also new Galaxy Buds2. With the Galaxy Z Fold2 last year, Samsung has proved the concept. The South Korean giant has listened to consumers and has fixed every single flaw that plagued its initial Fold. But, the device was still launched at a whopping $2000. With that said, let us kick off this roundup with the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 itself!