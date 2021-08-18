Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G advantage showcased by execs
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is this year’s most advanced version of the Galaxy Note. Well, not really, but the new foldable phone from the South Korean tech has replaced the Galaxy Note 21 if we’re talking about productivity phones and S-Pens. The foldable phone now features support for S-Pen which means you can do more and get creative with the mobile device. It has arrived with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is also a foldable phone but in a clamshell form.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0