Giants co-owner John Mara is against the idea of players taunting each other during games — and some prominent NFL players are making fun of him for it. Earlier this month, the NFL announced in its annual rule change and points of emphasis video that taunting will not be tolerated going forward and could lead to ejections, fines and possible suspensions for players who taunt in games. The first effect of that new rule took hold on Monday night when Colts running back Benny LeMay was flagged for taunting after an impressive run where he dragged a sea of Panthers players more than 10 yard down the field.