The Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins in the series opener as they continue their hot streak, tallying their fourth win in a row. Wow, it has been 3 weeks since my last recap and it’s funny how much has changed within this team in that time. The Atlanta Braves have managed to be 14-6 since that time and added some great talent to the team shortly after (being that the trade deadline was 3 days away at the time).