In a way, this felt like the opposite side of games the Yankees lost early in the season. The Yankees played good, solid baseball, scoring runs with home runs and a clutch single or two, took advantage of their opponent’s mistakes on the basepaths, and if it weren’t for Aroldis Chapman, this game wouldn’t have been as stressful as it was. Still, all wins count, and the Yankees came away with a 5-4 win over Atlanta.