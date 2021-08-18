Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Nissan debuts seventh generation of iconic Z sports car

By Brett Haensel
theedgemarkets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 18): Nissan Motor Co. debuted the latest edition of its Z series coupe in New York, marking the seventh generation of a sports-car line that was introduced in 1969 as the Fairlady Z in Japan and the Datsun 240Z in the U.S. The new Z is the first refresh...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashwani Gupta
Person
Carlos Ghosn
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Vehicles#Nissan Frontier#Nissan Motor Co#Datsun#Z#Pathfinder#Renault Sa#Mitsubishi Motors Corp#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsWTHI

Nissan unveils a new retro-styled Z sports car

Nissan unveiled the redesigned 2023 Nissan Z sports car Tuesday night, a somewhat retro-styled model the company hopes will continue the brand's turnaround after the turmoil of the last few years. Nissan had been dealing with struggling sales due to an aging lineup and the arrest of its chairman, Carlos...
Chicago, ILPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Nissan Debuts Ariya and Proto Z in ‘A to Z’ Lineup at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show

It is not unusual to discover that some car owners opt for the same brand when acquiring a new automobile. The reason, in part, is that people tend to fall in love with the first car brand they buy, and it may take time before deciding to switch to a different one. For that reason, automakers like Nissan research and focus on building vehicles that address the needs and demands of clients, and some of their models go to the extent of winning awards.
CarsTruth About Cars

Nissan Z: A History

As I’m sure you’ve seen elsewhere on these pages, the 2023 Nissan Z has broken cover in Brooklyn. And as much as I, TTAC’s professed Z fanatic, would love to be there, I simply can’t get away from the desk this week. Tim’s there, but I suspect he’s spending most of his time geeking out over Seinfeld filming sites.*
CarsSFGate

Will the New Nissan Z Be the Benchmark for Affordable Sports Cars?

It’s relatively easy to make an impressive sports car when money is no object, but in the year 2021, what makes a truly great affordable sports car?. Is it the bargain price paired with the consistency of a Mazda MX-5 Miata? That might be too pedestrian. Is it a heritage nameplate paired with undeniable panache a la the new Toyota Supra? We were a little underwhelmed. Or does the American combo of power and value, found in the Ford Mustang, always win out? According to sales, that’s been the winning formula for a while.
CarsCAR Magazine

New Nissan Z revealed: but Z Seven isn't coming to Europe

Nissan certainly wasn't kidding when it stated that the production 2023 Z would stay faithful to the design of the Z Proto design study. It's almost indistinguishable, and that is a Good Thing. What is a Bad Thing is that the new Nissan Z won’t be coming to Europe this time, owing to a declining market for two-seaters and worries over emissions restrictions.
CarsBlack Mountain News

400-horsepower Nissan Z sports car revealed: Nissan remakes 370Z, drops numbers from nameplate

Nissan's two-door sports car, the 370Z, which succeeded the 350Z, is getting replaced by a solo-letter nameplate. More than half a century after the Z-family ride made its debut, the Japanese automaker on Tuesday revealed a redesigned version of the car for the first time in a decade, aiming to recapture the attention of American sports car fans who have drifted toward a myriad of competitors in recent years.
CarsPistonheads

All-new Nissan Z makes global debut

Spoiler alert: sports car fans are advised not to read any further. Because details of the new Nissan Z are going to make you want one. And, as has been discussed, Europe isn't getting the car, because of emissions. So, if the following does induce envy, don't say you weren't warned...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Nissan Z Car Burns Rubber In Final Teaser

The countdown has begun. In just a few hours, one of the most anticipated new cars of the year will make its long-awaited world debut: the Nissan 400Z. Previewed by last year's Nissan Z Proto concept, Nissan's new Z car will be shown to the world tonight at 8pm EST.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2023 Nissan Z: Best Features For Driving Enthusiasts

After much anticiaption, the 2023 Nissan Z has finally been unveiled. With 400 hp and a starting price around $40,000, it looks to be a strong competitor for the Toyota GR Supra. Here are some of the best features on the new Z for driving enthusiasts. The 2023 Nissan Z...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Nissan 'can't be alive' without the Z sports car, designer says

The 2023 Nissan Z isn't just a new sports car, it's the result of an introspective journey the automaker has been on since former CEO Carlos Ghosn was arrested on allegations of misconduct three years ago. The incident threw the company into disarray right around the time design work on...
CarsCarscoops

QOTD: Which Nissan Z Generation Is Your Favorite?

In one of the biggest unveilings of the year for petrolheads, Nissan debuted the production version of the new Z Coupe. Delivering all the promises of last year’s Z Proto concept car, the rear-wheel-drive sportscar has a twin-turbo V6 with 400 hp and is available with a manual gearbox. While we do love the new generation, the Japanese model has a legacy of more than 50 years, so we have to consider all options when it comes to deciding which is our favorite Z car.
Carswardsauto.com

Nissan Breathes New Life Into Z Sports Car Lineup

Nissan Z car’s star has faded in recent years, as dated design and subpar technology have kept it behind newer and more exciting models from the competition. However, that’s all about to change, and if the new Z is anywhere nearly as good as it looks on paper, Nissan has a hit on its hands. After months of rumors and speculation, the automaker just dropped all the details, and they look great.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Complete History of the Nissan Z: From Datsun 240Z to Simply Z

Grab the popcorn and make sure the keg is full—a new (okay, radically revised) Nissan Z has been unveiled. What better time to revisit the previous generations of the Z?. The decades-long Z Car legend starts with the original Datsun 240Z, which entered production in October 1969 as a 1970 model year vehicle. Produced as something of a response to Toyota's 2000 GT sports car, the Yamaha proposal for which was passed over by Nissan before it became a Toyota project, the 240Z would ultimately be far more successful, with more than 160,000 of the two-door, two-seat, rear-drive sports cars sold in just four years of production in the United States. With a 151-hp 2.4-liter straight-six engine paired with a four-speed transmission, fully independent suspension, and an affordable $3,526 MSRP, the 240Z was seen as a performance bargain, with 0-to-60 mph times in the 8.0-second range and a 125-mph top speed.
CarsAutoGuide.com

2023 Nissan Z Debuts With 400 HP, Retro-Cool Looks and Available Manual

Nissan late Tuesday showed off the 2023 Z in production form. No numbers here: the two-door, two-seat sports car is sticking to just that famous letter. The rest of the package looks similarly free of pretense, featuring a classic front-engine, rear-drive setup, available six-speed manual transmission, and the return of turbo power.
CarsCarscoops

2023 Nissan Z Coupe Finally Revealed, Hongqi S9 Hypercar To Debut In Milan, And Porsche Teases Something Electric

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. American Idol and X Factor judge, Simon Cowell, is looking to launch a new car show according to reports. The show will be aimed to fill a gap in the market, while it’s unclear whether the opinionated judge would want to host the show, or merely produce it. Cowell, a lover of both cars and bikes, has a collection that includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Jaguar E-type-based Eagle Speedster, and a Bugatti Veyron.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the New 2022 Nissan Z More Nissan 370z Than Z Car?

The 2022 Nissan Z is the hot new sports car. JDM car enthusiasts, no, enthusiasts as a whole, have been waiting for a new Z since the last one debuted in 2002. Now, it’s here, and the people can’t get enough of it. The Z badge is a staple of the enthusiast car segment, and now the new one is here to satiate the Nissan Fairlady fanbase. However, is the new coupe resting on old JDM laurels? Nissan may be hard up for cash, but will that financial strain translate to an all-too-familiar driving experience?

Comments / 0

Community Policy