VanMeter’s homer lifts D-backs over slumping Phillies 3-2

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter hit a two-run homer, Taylor Widener pitched five quality innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. The Phillies lost for the fifth time in seven games as they try to keep pace in the National League playoff race. Bryce Harper homered in the third to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead but his team couldn’t generate much offense the rest of the way. It was Harper’s 22nd homer of the season. The All-Star walked in the first inning to stretch his on-base streak to 24 games.

