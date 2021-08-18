9736 LADINO (5 ACRES) Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23236
Charming Country Cottage With FULL Basement Nestled On 5 ACRES!! All Located Close In. Property backs up to Rockwood Park. Sit & Sip On The Full Sized Covered Front Porch & Watch Deer Graze Or Nap Beneath The Tin Metal Roof & Listen To Rhythmic Rain Drops. Spacious Family Room Features Oak Hardwood Flooring & Cozy Wood Burning Brick Fireplace. Dining Room Or Office Offers Built-In Cabinet Storage. Bright Renovated Eat-In Kitchen With Open Shelving Includes Pantry & Access To Laundry Room With Back Door. Both Bedrooms Have Oak Hardwood Flooring With Overhead Ceiling Lights. Full Ceramic Tiled Bathroom Features Tub/Shower. Soaring 9 Foot Ceilings, Large Sunny Windows, Generous Sized Rooms & Oak Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Updated Electric, Plumbing, Natural Gas Heating & Cooling System, Fixtures, Replacement Windows, 200 Amp Service And Verizon Wireless. Huge Heated & Cooled Basement Level Room Includes Both Pedestrian And Overhead Doors. This Private Basement Recreation Room Could Possibly Be Used As A 3rd Bedroom Suite. Pull Down Attic Door & Detached Barn Offers Additional Storage. Convenient Access To I-Roads, Shopping, Restaurants, Worship, Parks, Entertainment & Recreation.richmond.com
