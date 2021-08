The art gallery, which started in the 1970s as an auction house in Larchmere, can now show more than 1,000 pieces. The Wolfs Gallery is no stranger to change. After starting in the 1970s as an auction house, Wolfs changed its mission, growing into one of the area’s premier art spaces, due in large part to its ever-changing collection of fine arts. Last summer, the Wolfs Gallery moved from Larchmere to Beachwood, giving it more space to exhibit work. Before you spend an afternoon getting lost in the world of the new space, here are three things to know.