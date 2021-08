Getting up in the morning can be difficult at the best of times. But if you've got to bed late, overdone it on the booze, and perhaps enjoyed an unexpected fire alarm or the return of some overexcited housemates in the wee hours, that alarm bleep is going to be even more painful. For those reasons, if you're heading to university and hoping to make it to at least some of your 9am lectures, might I recommend a sunrise lamp?