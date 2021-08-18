Area Police Reports
¯ DUNKIRK — Samantha J. Barron, 34, of Mayville, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Troopers responded Saturday to a 911 call for a reported domestic dispute between a male and female in the Tops parking lot on Vineyard Drive in the town of Dunkirk. A vehicle was observed leaving, and when stopped, Barron allegedly displayed signs of impairment. Barron was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. She was processed and later released.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 0