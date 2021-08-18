Former Pilot Takes Flight After Turning 100 Years Old

With a wide grin on her face, Janice Weitz sat inside a Cessna Skyhawk at the Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport on Monday. It was the first time in about 30 years the Mayville woman — who turned 100 years old last week — believes she had been inside such a small plane. But you wouldn’t know it speaking to her after a 20-minute flight that included a trip around a golf course that Amelia Earhart once famously landed on in 1929.