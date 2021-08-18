Area Police Reports
¯ CHAUTAUQUA — Joshua L. Casey, 36, of Dunkirk, was charged with driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operate outside of interlock device restrictions, no/ inadequate stop lamps. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 3:52 p.m. Sunday on Centralia Hartfield Road in the town of Chautauqua. Following an investigation it was found that Casey was operating the vehicle while intoxicated. He was processed and released with appearance tickets.www.post-journal.com
Comments / 0