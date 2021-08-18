Smiles For Miles

Just in time for the start of the school year, the University at Buffalo Dental Van has partnered with Jamestown Pediatric Associates. The van will be in the parking lot of the Fairmount Avenue office until Aug. 31 to offer various services including exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions. The van has often visited the Chautauqua County area and has made a more permanent arrangement with the pediatric office, allowing them to visit every summer going forward.