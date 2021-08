LA CROSSE, Wis – The Loggers lost in another tough game yesterday. The Eau Claire Express swept the Logs with an 8-1 win. The ‘L’ puts the Loggers in a very tough situation; they need to win 3 out of their next 4 with Duluth losing 3 of their next 4 as well. Not to mention that Eau Claire is still in the mix as well. The road to the postseason is narrow for the Loggers, but crazier things have happened.