Ellicott Opts Out Of Allowing Marijuana Dispensaries
FALCONER – The town of Ellicott is the most recent municipality in Chautauqua County to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. On Monday, the Ellicott Town Board unanimously passed a local law to opt out. Before the vote, the board held a public hearing on the issue. Pat McLaughlin, Ellicott supervisor, told The Post-Journal between 10-15 people attended the public hearing, but only a couple of people spoke.www.post-journal.com
