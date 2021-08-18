Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Ellicott Opts Out Of Allowing Marijuana Dispensaries

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

FALCONER – The town of Ellicott is the most recent municipality in Chautauqua County to opt out of allowing cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. On Monday, the Ellicott Town Board unanimously passed a local law to opt out. Before the vote, the board held a public hearing on the issue. Pat McLaughlin, Ellicott supervisor, told The Post-Journal between 10-15 people attended the public hearing, but only a couple of people spoke.

