A memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony G. “Tony” Barone, 86, of Lakewood, N.Y., who passed away Dece. 26, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Holy Apostles Parish at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Dennis W. Mende, pastor will be celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery. He was the husband of Elaine L. Barone and was a retired pharmacist in the Lakewood area for 48 years, before his retirement in 2005. His complete obituary can be viewed at www.lindfuneralhome.com.