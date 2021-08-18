Republicans Call For Renewable Energy Study
The news of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week scuttled a planned state Assembly and Senate Republican Conference event on clean energy policy. While the press gathering was scuttled, Republicans have introduced a proposal that would require the Public Service Commission and NYSERDA to conduct a full cost-benefit analysis of renewable energy systems and to compare those costs with other ways of producing electricity.www.post-journal.com
