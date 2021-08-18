Cancel
Agriculture

Republicans Call For Renewable Energy Study

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week scuttled a planned state Assembly and Senate Republican Conference event on clean energy policy. While the press gathering was scuttled, Republicans have introduced a proposal that would require the Public Service Commission and NYSERDA to conduct a full cost-benefit analysis of renewable energy systems and to compare those costs with other ways of producing electricity.

www.post-journal.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sue Serino
Person
Anthony Palumbo
Person
Dan Stec
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Republicans#Energy Efficiency#Energy Resources#Assembly#Senate#Nyserda#Democrats#Republicans#Clcpa#Cac#Gop
Republican Party
Economy
Politics
Agriculture
Clean Energy
Industry
Energy Industry
Democratic Party
