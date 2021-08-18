Cancel
Jamestown, NY

Planning Panel Chairman Wants Funds To Go To Infrastructure

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

“Critical infrastructure” is how the Jamestown Planning Commission chairman believes the city’s stimulus funding should be spent. On Tuesday during a Jamestown Planning Commission meeting, Greg Rabb, city planning commission chairman, said as much of the $28 million the city will be receiving through the American Recovery Plan Act should go toward infrastructure and capital projects. He said during his 10 years as the Jamestown City Council chairman, annually department heads would submit requests for the purchase of new equipment and vehicles, but because of the city’s fiscal troubles they weren’t able to purchase most of the requested items.

