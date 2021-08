Willie Nelson doesn’t need a list. All the red-headed stranger really needs is his band, a stage, his audience, and a clock. Much of Willie Nelson’s career has been spent putting feelings to music through some of his most iconic hits such as “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,” “Always On My Mind,” “Funny How Time Slips Away,” or “Forever Country.” And, his audiences love this about the singer. From performing some memorable country ballads that move the soul to some of music’s all-time best whiskey-drinking numbers, Nelson knows how to work an audience.