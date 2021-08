While much of the The Simpsons x adidas collaborations have been focused on the iconic foods and beverages of the cartoon, this next installment lands on the left-handed emporium run by Homer’s endearingly annoying neighbor Ned Flanders. In the unforgettable season 3 episode “When Flanders failed”, Ned embarked on his own small business – a mall retail store called the Leftorium stocked only with products made for left-handed individuals. Ned invited his close friends and neighbors to a backyard BBQ in celebration, and there he and Homer split a wishbone, an old tradition in which the owner of the larger piece gets a wish granted. Breaking off the larger piece, Homer fantasized about Ned’s business failing, leaving him penniless.