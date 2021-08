Shawe Coach David Hertz had this to say about last night match :- "Tonight was not our best effort. Kira hit out of bounds on the first couple of holes but played well down the stretch to salvage a 46. Bailey and Gia were solid tee to green but still struggled with the putter. Really the same story for Yolett as she hit her driver well but had her problems with her irons. Its nothing that can't be fixed...we just have to put the work in that's needed."