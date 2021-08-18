Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Opinion: Commentary: Childcare in Fairfax County: A Labor of Love

By Ellisa Blake
Virginia Connection Newspapers
 8 days ago

Ellisa Blake is Fairfax County School Aged Child Care head teacher and SEIU Virginia 512 union member. As our Fairfax community is preparing to return to school in just a couple of weeks, we’re also approaching a major opportunity to transform our county for the better. While the Board of Supervisors moves closer to passing a collective bargaining ordinance, workers are uniting in our union, SEIU Virginia 512, to ensure that the Board provides the meaningful rights necessary to strengthen workers’ voices and improve resources. Like many county employees, I am pushing for the right to collectively bargain. My colleagues and I are in this fight because of our love for Fairfax families and our dedication to providing essential services.

www.connectionnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Community, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Collective Bargaining#Seiu#The Board Of Supervisors#Board#Sacc#Srs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy