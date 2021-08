NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Researchers from France have identified a donor-specific biomarker that can predict rejection of a liver transplant, independent of the recipient. The prognostic marker - class I HLA evolutionary divergence (HED) of the donor - can be determined quickly at no additional cost as soon as the HLA genotype of the donor is known and has the potential "before transplantation when possible, to choose the best liver graft (for recipients with high risk of rejection) and after transplantation to modulate the immunosuppressive drugs," Professor Cyrille Feray of the Hepatobiliary Center at Hopital Paul-Brousse AP-HP, in Villejuif, told Reuters Health by email.