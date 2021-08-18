The Pros and Cons of Big and Small Scholarship Awards

There's merit to putting in effort for both large and small scholarships. Here are the pros and cons of each amount to consider while conducting your search. Private scholarship awards from companies, organizations, individuals, and foundations can range from $500 to over $200,000. With college costs continuing to rise, the total educational expenses a student takes on can be in the high five-figure range—and sometimes even six figures. This is especially true for students pursuing a career that requires acquiring multiple degrees. With costs so high, many families I speak with ask: Is applying to small scholarship awards are even worth it? There are pros and cons to applying to scholarships with small amounts as well as with those with big amounts. Here's what you should know.