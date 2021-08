David praise will debut in an official match with him Real Madrid before him Alaves as a left back. Carlo Ancelotti takes advantage of the versatility of the Austrian to occupy the left-handed flank, a position that is in the frame after the absence of Mendy Y Marcelo. The Frenchman is still recovering from the injury he suffered at the end of last season, while the Brazilian is suffering from muscular discomfort. Another option that the Italian coach could have bet on was Miguel Gutierrez, but the youth squad will finally start the Whites’ league debut from the bench Mendizorroza.