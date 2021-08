Boston Celtics, Kevin Garnett, Boston, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Doc Rivers, Orlando, Jason Kidd. Kevin Garnett's #5 was scheduled to be retired in Boston last season, but like his Hall of Fame induction it was postponed due to COVID-19. The Celtics will now give KG his night on March 13, 2022. Guess here is the Boston Celtics asked Garnett if he wanted to do it when the Wolves were in town and he responded with something like "F#ck the Timberwolves!" So the Mavs it is.