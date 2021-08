PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter normally houses between 40 to 120 animals a day. They aren’t always just cats and dogs. “We even have a rooster right now and that’s not uncommon for our animal shelter because Pender County is such a large count. We have a very populated eastern beach side, and then we are also very rural, so we’ve had goats, chickens, and horses. Every now and then we get a cow, so we’re very diverse in what we have here at our animal shelter,” said Jewell Horton, Pender County Animal Shelter Manager.