DENVER — A (not so) marquee Friday night matchup between the last place Diamondbacks and second to last place Rockies turned out to be a pretty enticing game. Over 30,000 fans came out on a gorgeous night to watch two teams that are afterthoughts the NL West. While the Giants, Dodgers and Padres fight for the division crowd and the two remaining wild card spots, the Diamondbacks and Rockies just hope to make it to the offseason in one piece.