Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Language lateralization in very preterm children: associating dichotic listening to interhemispheric connectivity and language performance

By Lottie W. Stipdonk
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Language difficulties of very preterm (VPT) children might be related to weaker cerebral hemispheric lateralization of language. Language lateralization refers to the development of an expert region for language processing in the left hemisphere during the first years of life. Children born VPT might not develop such a dominant left hemisphere for language processing. A dichotic listening task may be a functional task to show the dominance of the left hemisphere during language processing. During this task, different acoustic events are simultaneously presented to both ears. Due to crossing fibers in the brain, right ear stimuli are transferred directly to the left hemisphere, and left ear stimuli are transferred first to the right hemisphere and then, through the corpus callosum (CC), to the left hemisphere. Dichotic listening typically shows a right ear advantage, assuming to reflect left hemispherical language dominance. The CC, in particular the splenium, is associated with auditory processing and is considered important for language lateralization. The objective of this work was to explore whether dichotic listening performance in school-aged VPT children are associated with language performance and interhemispheric connectivity.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Brain Research#Preterm#First Language#Vpt#Md#Aarnoudse Moens#N Van Goudoever#J B Oosterlaan#N Morgan A#E1#M#L C Papma#Trends Cogn#D V M Woodhead#L Dubois
Related
ScienceNature.com

Serotonin depletion impairs both Pavlovian and instrumental reversal learning in healthy humans

Serotonin is involved in updating responses to changing environmental circumstances. Optimising behaviour to maximise reward and minimise punishment may require shifting strategies upon encountering new situations. Likewise, autonomic responses to threats are critical for survival yet must be modified as danger shifts from one source to another. Whilst numerous psychiatric disorders are characterised by behavioural and autonomic inflexibility, few studies have examined the contribution of serotonin in humans. We modelled both processes, respectively, in two independent experiments (N = 97). Experiment 1 assessed instrumental (stimulus-response-outcome) reversal learning whereby individuals learned through trial and error which action was most optimal for obtaining reward or avoiding punishment initially, and the contingencies subsequently reversed serially. Experiment 2 examined Pavlovian (stimulus-outcome) reversal learning assessed by the skin conductance response: one innately threatening stimulus predicted receipt of an uncomfortable electric shock and another did not; these contingencies swapped in a reversal phase. Upon depleting the serotonin precursor tryptophan—in a double-blind randomised placebo-controlled design—healthy volunteers showed impairments in updating both actions and autonomic responses to reflect changing contingencies. Reversal deficits in each domain, furthermore, were correlated with the extent of tryptophan depletion. Initial Pavlovian conditioning, moreover, which involved innately threatening stimuli, was potentiated by depletion. These results translate findings in experimental animals to humans and have implications for the neurochemical basis of cognitive inflexibility.
ScienceNature.com

Comprehensive in situ mapping of human cortical transcriptomic cell types

The ability to spatially resolve the cellular architecture of human cortical cell types over informative areas is essential to understanding brain function. We combined in situ sequencing gene expression data and single-nucleus RNA-sequencing cell type definitions to spatially map cells in sections of the human cortex via probabilistic cell typing. We mapped and classified a total of 59,816 cells into all 75 previously defined subtypes to create a first spatial atlas of human cortical cells in their native position, their abundances and genetic signatures. We also examined the precise within- and across-layer distributions of all the cell types and provide a resource for the cell atlas community. The abundances and locations presented here could serve as a reference for further studies, that include human brain tissues and disease applications at the cell type level.
ScienceNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infected cell model systems reveals differential innate immune responses

The transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells that reflects the interplay between host and virus has provided valuable insights into mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease progression. In this study, we show that SARS-CoV-2 can establish a robust infection in HEK293T cells that overexpress human angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (hACE2) without triggering significant host immune response. Instead, endoplasmic reticulum stress and unfolded protein response-related pathways are predominantly activated. By comparing our data with published transcriptome of SARS-CoV-2 infection in other cell lines, we found that the expression level of hACE2 directly correlates with the viral load in infected cells but not with the scale of immune responses. Only cells that express high level of endogenous hACE2 exhibit an extensive immune attack even with a low viral load. Therefore, the infection route may be critical for the extent of the immune response, thus the severity of COVID-19 disease status.
ScienceNature.com

Novel metabolomic profile of subjects with non-classic apparent mineralocorticoid excess

Nonclassic apparent mineralocorticoid excess (NC-AME) is proposed as a novel clinical condition with a mild phenotypic spectrum that ranges from normotension to severe hypertension. This condition is mainly characterized by a high serum cortisol to cortisone ratio (F/E) and concomitant low cortisone (E), however further metabolic changes in NC-AME have not been studied. A cross-sectional study was performed in a primary-care cohort of 396 Chilean subjects, which were classified in two groups: NC-AME (n = 28) and healthy controls (n = 27). A discovery study based in untargeted metabolomics assay in serum samples from both groups was performed by UPLC-Q-TOF/MS. Global metabolomic variations were assayed by principal component analysis and further compared by orthogonal partial least-squares discriminant analysis (OPLS-DA). NC-AME subjects exhibited higher values of blood pressure, fractional excretion of potassium, and lower plasma renin activity and urinary sodium to potassium ratio. Metabolomic analyses showed 36 differentially regulated metabolites between NC-AME and control subjects. A ROC curve analyses identified eight metabolites with high discriminatory capacity between NC-AME and control subjects. Moreover, gamma-l-glutamyl-l-methionine sulfoxide and 5-sulfoxymethylfurfural, exhibited significant association with cortisone, which are potential biomarkers of NC-AME, however further assays should elucidate its biological role in setup and progression of this phenotype.
ScienceNature.com

Automated stopping criterion for spectral measurements with active learning

The automated stopping of a spectral measurement with active learning is proposed. The optimal stopping of the measurement is realised with a stopping criterion based on the upper bound of the posterior average of the generalisation error of the Gaussian process regression. It is revealed that the automated stopping criterion of the spectral measurement gives an approximated X-ray absorption spectrum with sufficient accuracy and reduced data size. The proposed method is not only a proof-of-concept of the optimal stopping problem in active learning but also the key to enhancing the efficiency of spectral measurements for high-throughput experiments in the era of materials informatics.
ScienceNature.com

Early prognosis of respiratory virus shedding in humans

This paper addresses the development of predictive models for distinguishing pre-symptomatic infections from uninfected individuals. Our machine learning experiments are conducted on publicly available challenge studies that collected whole-blood transcriptomics data from individuals infected with HRV, RSV, H1N1, and H3N2. We address the problem of identifying discriminatory biomarkers between controls and eventual shedders in the first 32 h post-infection. Our exploratory analysis shows that the most discriminatory biomarkers exhibit a strong dependence on time over the course of the human response to infection. We visualize the feature sets to provide evidence of the rapid evolution of the gene expression profiles. To quantify this observation, we partition the data in the first 32 h into four equal time windows of 8 h each and identify all discriminatory biomarkers using sparsity-promoting classifiers and Iterated Feature Removal. We then perform a comparative machine learning classification analysis using linear support vector machines, artificial neural networks and Centroid-Encoder. We present a range of experiments on different groupings of the diseases to demonstrate the robustness of the resulting models.
ScienceNature.com

Benchmarking laboratory processes to characterise low-biomass respiratory microbiota

The low biomass of respiratory samples makes it difficult to accurately characterise the microbial community composition. PCR conditions and contaminating microbial DNA can alter the biological profile. The objective of this study was to benchmark the currently available laboratory protocols to accurately analyse the microbial community of low biomass samples. To study the effect of PCR conditions on the microbial community profile, we amplified the 16S rRNA gene of respiratory samples using various bacterial loads and different number of PCR cycles. Libraries were purified by gel electrophoresis or AMPure XP and sequenced by V2 or V3 MiSeq reagent kits by Illumina sequencing. The positive control was diluted in different solvents. PCR conditions had no significant influence on the microbial community profile of low biomass samples. Purification methods and MiSeq reagent kits provided nearly similar microbiota profiles (paired Bray–Curtis dissimilarity median: 0.03 and 0.05, respectively). While profiles of positive controls were significantly influenced by the type of dilution solvent, the theoretical profile of the Zymo mock was most accurately analysed when the Zymo mock was diluted in elution buffer (difference compared to the theoretical Zymo mock: 21.6% for elution buffer, 29.2% for Milli-Q, and 79.6% for DNA/RNA shield). Microbiota profiles of DNA blanks formed a distinct cluster compared to low biomass samples, demonstrating that low biomass samples can accurately be distinguished from DNA blanks. In summary, to accurately characterise the microbial community composition we recommend 1. amplification of the obtained microbial DNA with 30 PCR cycles, 2. purifying amplicon pools by two consecutive AMPure XP steps and 3. sequence the pooled amplicons by V3 MiSeq reagent kit. The benchmarked standardized laboratory workflow presented here ensures comparability of results within and between low biomass microbiome studies.
ScienceNature.com

Reveals of candidate active ingredients in Justicia and its anti-thrombotic action of mechanism based on network pharmacology approach and experimental validation

Thrombotic diseases seriously threaten human life. Justicia, as a common Chinese medicine, is usually used for anti-inflammatory treatment, and further studies have found that it has an inhibitory effect on platelet aggregation. Therefore, it can be inferred that Justicia can be used as a therapeutic drug for thrombosis. This work aims to reveal the pharmacological mechanism of the anti-thrombotic effect of Justicia through network pharmacology combined with wet experimental verification. During the analysis, 461 compound targets were predicted from various databases and 881 thrombus-related targets were collected. Then, herb-compound-target network and protein–protein interaction network of disease and prediction targets were constructed and cluster analysis was applied to further explore the connection between the targets. In addition, Gene Ontology (GO) and pathway (KEGG) enrichment were used to further determine the association between target proteins and diseases. Finally, the expression of hub target proteins of the core component and the anti-thrombotic effect of Justicia’s core compounds were verified by experiments. In conclusion, the core bioactive components, especially justicidin D, can reduce thrombosis by regulating F2, MMP9, CXCL12, MET, RAC1, PDE5A, and ABCB1. The combination of network pharmacology and the experimental research strategies proposed in this paper provides a comprehensive method for systematically exploring the therapeutic mechanism of multi-component medicine.
ScienceNature.com

Excitatory synapses and gap junctions cooperate to improve Pv neuronal burst firing and cortical social cognition in Shank2-mutant mice

NMDA receptor (NMDAR) and GABA neuronal dysfunctions are observed in animal models of autism spectrum disorders, but how these dysfunctions impair social cognition and behavior remains unclear. We report here that NMDARs in cortical parvalbumin (Pv)-positive interneurons cooperate with gap junctions to promote high-frequency (>80 Hz) Pv neuronal burst firing and social cognition. Shank2–/– mice, displaying improved sociability upon NMDAR activation, show impaired cortical social representation and inhibitory neuronal burst firing. Cortical Shank2–/– Pv neurons show decreased NMDAR activity, which suppresses the cooperation between NMDARs and gap junctions (GJs) for normal burst firing. Shank2–/– Pv neurons show compensatory increases in GJ activity that are not sufficient for social rescue. However, optogenetic boosting of Pv neuronal bursts, requiring GJs, rescues cortical social cognition in Shank2–/– mice, similar to the NMDAR-dependent social rescue. Therefore, NMDARs and gap junctions cooperate to promote cortical Pv neuronal bursts and social cognition.
ScienceNature.com

Development of a new method for assessing otolith function in mice using three-dimensional binocular analysis of the otolith-ocular reflex

In the interaural direction, translational linear acceleration is loaded during lateral translational movement and gravitational acceleration is loaded during lateral tilting movement. These two types of acceleration induce eye movements via two kinds of otolith-ocular reflexes to compensate for movement and maintain clear vision: horizontal eye movement during translational movement, and torsional eye movement (torsion) during tilting movement. Although the two types of acceleration cannot be discriminated, the two otolith-ocular reflexes can distinguish them effectively. In the current study, we tested whether lateral-eyed mice exhibit both of these otolith-ocular reflexes. In addition, we propose a new index for assessing the otolith-ocular reflex in mice. During lateral translational movement, mice did not show appropriate horizontal eye movement, but exhibited unnecessary vertical torsion-like eye movement that compensated for the angle between the body axis and gravito-inertial acceleration (GIA; i.e., the sum of gravity and inertial force due to movement) by interpreting GIA as gravity. Using the new index (amplitude of vertical component of eye movement)/(angle between body axis and GIA), the mouse otolith-ocular reflex can be assessed without determining whether the otolith-ocular reflex is induced during translational movement or during tilting movement.
Women's HealthNature.com

Race, language, and neighborhood predict high-risk preterm Infant Follow Up Program participation

Infant Follow Up Programs (IFUPs) provide developmental surveillance for preterm infants after hospital discharge but participation is variable. We hypothesized that infants born to Black mothers, non-English speaking mothers, and mothers who live in “Very Low” Child Opportunity Index (COI) neighborhoods would have decreased odds of IFUP participation. Study design.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical Bayesian estimation of covariate effects on airway and alveolar nitric oxide

Exhaled breath biomarkers are an important emerging field. The fractional concentration of exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) is a marker of airway inflammation with clinical and epidemiological applications (e.g., air pollution health effects studies). Systems of differential equations describe FeNO—measured non-invasively at the mouth—as a function of exhalation flow rate and parameters representing airway and alveolar sources of NO in the airway. Traditionally, NO parameters have been estimated separately for each study participant (Stage I) and then related to covariates (Stage II). Statistical properties of these two-step approaches have not been investigated. In simulation studies, we evaluated finite sample properties of existing two-step methods as well as a novel Unified Hierarchical Bayesian (U-HB) model. The U-HB is a one-step estimation method developed with the goal of properly propagating uncertainty as well as increasing power and reducing type I error for estimating associations of covariates with NO parameters. We demonstrated the U-HB method in an analysis of data from the southern California Children’s Health Study relating traffic-related air pollution exposure to airway and alveolar airway inflammation.
TechnologyNature.com

Robots facilitate human language production

Despite recent developments in integrating autonomous and human-like robots into many aspects of everyday life, social interactions with robots are still a challenge. Here, we focus on a central tool for social interaction: verbal communication. We assess the extent to which humans co-represent (simulate and predict) a robot’s verbal actions. During a joint picture naming task, participants took turns in naming objects together with a social robot (Pepper, Softbank Robotics). Previous findings using this task with human partners revealed internal simulations on behalf of the partner down to the level of selecting words from the mental lexicon, reflected in partner-elicited inhibitory effects on subsequent naming. Here, with the robot, the partner-elicited inhibitory effects were not observed. Instead, naming was facilitated, as revealed by faster naming of word categories co-named with the robot. This facilitation suggests that robots, unlike humans, are not simulated down to the level of lexical selection. Instead, a robot’s speaking appears to be simulated at the initial level of language production where the meaning of the verbal message is generated, resulting in facilitated language production due to conceptual priming. We conclude that robots facilitate core conceptualization processes when humans transform thoughts to language during speaking.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The cognitive effect of anticholinergics for patients with overactive bladder

Overactive bladder (OAB) is often treated with medications that block the cholinergic receptors in the bladder (known as anticholinergics). The effect of this medication class on cognition and risk of dementia has been increasingly studied over the past 40 years after initial studies suggested that the anticholinergic medication class could affect memory. Short-term randomized clinical trials demonstrated that the administration of the anticholinergic oxybutynin leads to impaired memory and attention, and large, population-based studies showed associations between several different anticholinergic medications and dementia. However, trials involving anticholinergics other than oxybutynin have not shown such substantial effects on short-term cognitive function. This discordance in results between short-term cognitive safety of OAB anticholinergics and the long-term increased dementia risk could be explained by the high proportion of patients using oxybutynin in the OAB subgroups of the dementia studies, or a study duration that was too short in the prospective clinical trials on cognition with other OAB anticholinergics. Notably, all studies must be interpreted in the context of potential confounding factors, such as when prodromal urinary symptoms associated with the early stages of dementia lead to an increase in OAB medication use, rather than the use of OAB medication causing dementia. In patients with potential risk factors for cognitive impairment, the cautious use of selected OAB anticholinergic agents with favourable physicochemical and pharmacokinetic properties and clinical trial evidence of cognitive safety might be appropriate.
ScienceNature.com

Vitamin D3 administration prevents memory deficit and alteration of biochemical parameters induced by unpredictable chronic mild stress in rats

The present study aimed to investigate the effects of vitamin D3 (Vit D) administration on memory function, hippocampal level of amyloid-beta (Aβ), brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and oxidative stress status in a rat model of unpredictable chronic mild stress (UCMS). Vit D was intraperitoneally administered at doses of 100, 1000, and 10,000 IU/kg. Animals were subjected to UCMS for a total period of 4 weeks. Memory function was assessed using morris water maze (MWM) and passive avoidance (PA) tests. Biochemical markers were measured to reveal the status of oxidative stress and antioxidant defense system. In addition, the levels of Aβ and BDNF were measured in hippocampal region. In the UCMS group, latency to find the platform was greater and the time spent in target quadrant (MWM test) as well as the latency to enter the dark compartment (PA test), were less than the vehicle group. Hippocampal malondialdehyde (MDA) and Aβ concentrations in the UCMS group were higher than the vehicle group. Hippocampal level of thiol and BDNF plus the activities of catalase and superoxide dismutase (SOD) were reduced in UCMS group compared to the control subjects (i.e. vehicle group). Interestingly, Vit D treatment supplementation reversed the mentioned effects of UCMS. Our findings indicated that Vit D administration improves UCMS-induced impairment of learning and memory through prevention of adverse effects on Aβ, BDNF and oxidative stress parameters.
CancerNature.com

Sirt1 deficiency upregulates glutathione metabolism to prevent hepatocellular carcinoma initiation in mice

Sirtuin-1 (SIRT1) is involved in various metabolic pathways, including fatty acid synthesis and gluconeogenesis in the liver. However, its role in initiation and progression of liver cancer remains unclear. Studying Sirt1 liver-specific knockout (LKO) mice in combination with diethylnitrosamine (DEN) treatment, we demonstrated that loss of Sirt1 rendered mice resistant to DEN-induced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development. RNA-seq revealed that livers from LKO mice exhibited an enrichment in glutathione metabolism eight months after DEN challenge. Sirt1 deficiency elevated the expression of glutathione-s-transferase family genes by increasing the level of Nrf2, a key regulator of glutathione metabolism. Hence, LKO livers displayed a reductive environment with an increased ratio of GSH to GSSG and an elevated GSH level. Furthermore, using CRISPR knockout techniques, we confirmed that the impairment of HCC formation in LKO mice is mainly dependent on NRF2 signaling. Meanwhile, HCC induced by DEN could be blocked by the administration of N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) when administered one month after DEN challenge. However, NAC treatment starting five months after DEN injection was not able to prevent tumor development. In conclusion, our findings indicate that a reductive environment orchestrated by glutathione metabolism at an early stage can prevent the initiation of HCC.
CancerNature.com

Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is the most malignant and lethal primary brain tumor in adults accounting for about 50% of all gliomas. The only treatment available for GBM is the drug temozolomide, which unfortunately has frequent drug resistance issue. By analyzing the hub genes of GBM via weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) of the cancer genome atlas (TCGA) dataset, and using the connectivity map (CMAP) platform for drug repurposing, we found that multiple azole compounds had potential anti-GBM activity. When their anti-GBM activity was examined, however, only three benzimidazole compounds, i.e. flubendazole, mebendazole and fenbendazole, potently and dose-dependently inhibited proliferation of U87 and U251 cells with IC50 values below 0.26 μM. Benzimidazoles (0.125−0.5 μM) dose-dependently suppressed DNA synthesis, cell migration and invasion, and regulated the expression of key epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) markers in U87 and U251 cells. Benzimidazoles treatment also dose-dependently induced the GBM cell cycle arrest at the G2/M phase via the P53/P21/cyclin B1 pathway. Furthermore, the drugs triggered pyroptosis of GBM cells through the NF-κB/NLRP3/GSDMD pathway, and might also concurrently induced mitochondria-dependent apoptosis. In a nude mouse U87 cell xenograft model, administration of flubendazole (12.5, 25, and 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p, for 3 weeks) dose-dependently suppressed the tumor growth without obvious adverse effects. Taken together, our results demonstrated that benzimidazoles might be promising candidates for the treatment of GBM.
HealthNature.com

Contrasting dorsal caudate functional connectivity patterns between frontal and temporal cortex with BMI increase: link to cognitive flexibility

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with brain intrinsic functional reorganization. However, little is known about the BMI-related interhemispheric functional connectivity (IHFC) alterations, and their link with executive function in young healthy adults. Methods. We examined voxel-mirrored homotopic connectivity (VMHC) patterns in 417 young adults from...
ScienceNature.com

Self-generation and sound intensity interactively modulate perceptual bias, but not perceptual sensitivity

The ability to distinguish self-generated stimuli from those caused by external sources is critical for all behaving organisms. Although many studies point to a sensory attenuation of self-generated stimuli, recent evidence suggests that motor actions can result in either attenuated or enhanced perceptual processing depending on the environmental context (i.e., stimulus intensity). The present study employed 2-AFC sound detection and loudness discrimination tasks to test whether sound source (self- or externally-generated) and stimulus intensity (supra- or near-threshold) interactively modulate detection ability and loudness perception. Self-generation did not affect detection and discrimination sensitivity (i.e., detection thresholds and Just Noticeable Difference, respectively). However, in the discrimination task, we observed a significant interaction between self-generation and intensity on perceptual bias (i.e. Point of Subjective Equality). Supra-threshold self-generated sounds were perceived softer than externally-generated ones, while at near-threshold intensities self-generated sounds were perceived louder than externally-generated ones. Our findings provide empirical support to recent theories on how predictions and signal intensity modulate perceptual processing, pointing to interactive effects of intensity and self-generation that seem to be driven by a biased estimate of perceived loudness, rather by changes in detection and discrimination sensitivity.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between Charlson comorbidity index, early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures: a retrospective analysis

The aim of this study was to evaluate how the Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) scores contribute to early recovery and 2-year mortality in elderly patients undergoing surgical treatment of inter-trochanteric fractures. 60 cases with unilateral intertrochanteric fracture were retrospectively analyzed and divided into Low-CCI group (CCI: 1–4) or high-CCI groups (CCI: 5–6). All the patients’ electronic hospital records were reviewed. The preoperative situations (demographic data, comorbidities and fracture conditions), perioperative situations (wait time, operation time, implant choice, blood loss, transfusion or not) and postoperative situations (complications, first time out of bed, function about 1-/2- week and 2-year mortality) were recorded. 51.67% were in low-CCI group and 48.33% in high-CCI group. The survival rates in low- and high-CCI group were 93.5% and 86.2% respectively. According to the functional results of 1- or 2- week after operation, no significant difference was found (P = 0.955, 0.140). Log-rank analysis showed that the main prognostic factors were blood loss, first time out of bed and complication (P < 0.05). Multivariate analysis confirmed that complication and first time out of bed were significant factor on survival rate (P = 0.029, 0.010). Charlson comorbidity index maybe not the indicator of 2-year mortality in older patients with intertrochanteric fractures. In order to improve the prognosis, more attentions should be paid to reduce the complications and encourage postoperative earlier excise out of bed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy