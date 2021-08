There is a crisis in Texas that deserves the governor’s full attention, but it’s not on the U.S.-Mexico border. No, the crisis burning across our state, endangering lives, upending the start of school, filling hospitals, disrupting commerce and dividing Texans is the surging delta variant of COVID-19. And Gov. Greg Abbott has responded to this crisis by using all the powers of his office to muzzle local officials from enacting mask and vaccine mandates.