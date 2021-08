Thank you for continuing to support our school system as we work together to navigate this school year and our response to COVID-19. We have seen an increase in our COVID-19 cases over the past week at your child’s school, and we currently have 12 active, positive cases among the school population of 908, which has resulted in a rate of 1.32%. At this time, we are implementing a temporary change to further increase our mitigation efforts at the school while continuing to provide safe in-person learning environments for our students and staff.