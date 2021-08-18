Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

Rachel Marsden: Western leaders taking cues on oppression from the Taliban

By Rachel Marsden, Tribune Content Agency
Daily Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now you’ve probably heard that the Taliban — fighters whose battle fatigues look like those of neo-hippies on campus at the University of California, Berkeley — are on the verge of being back in charge in Afghanistan. All thanks to the failed programs funded by Western taxpayers that were apparently more like Ponzi schemes. How else could one characterize what the U.S. Defense Department estimated as $815.7 billion spent to stabilize the country and develop its institutions when the result is the NATO-trained Afghan army collapsing like it was ordered from an online cheap goods store?

www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rachel Marsden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S Defense Department#Oppression#Western#Ponzi#Nato#American#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Trudeau says Canada to keep military in Afghanistan

Ottawa [Canada], August 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday that Canada is to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden's commitment for the August 31 American military deadline in the country. "Our commitment to Afghanistan doesn't end when this current phase, this...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

What the Taliban's restoration means for Moscow

The Russian government has publicly welcomed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a defeat for the United States. But behind the scenes, it is planning to prevent the spread of Talibanism to Central Asia and to Russia itself. And one major way to deflect that threat is to aim it against Western interests in the wider Middle East and globally.
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

CIA Director William Burns held secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar

CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting Monday in Kabul with the Taliban’s de facto leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday -sources

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden sent CIA Director William Burns to meet Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest level official encounter since the militant group took over the Afghan capital, a U.S. official and a source familiar with government activity told Reuters on Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

Progressive lawmakers, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders, have largely stayed quiet as Afghanistan descends into chaos

Since the Taliban captured Kabul, Democrats and the GOP have attacked the US Afghanistan withdrawal. But prominent progressive lawmakers avoided criticizing President Joe Biden this week. The crisis in Afghanistan could pose a test for the Democratic Party in the 2022 midterm elections. See more stories on Insider's business page.
Worldwkzo.com

G7 to meet on Afghanistan deadline, Taliban recognition

KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Leaders of the Group of Seven countries were set to discuss on Tuesday whether to seek an extension to a Aug. 31 deadline for the evacuation of thousands of people trying to flee Afghanistan and whether to recognise or sanction a Taliban government. Widespread chaos punctuated by...
U.S. PoliticsDaily Reflector

Rachel Marsden: No one should trust West again

There’s a direct link between the sheep-in-headlights look on the face of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the wake of the U.S. and NATO drawdown of the war in Afghanistan and the righteous scolding by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of citizens who fail to obey government’s will and risk being punished and segregated from daily life for opting not to take the COVID-19 jab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy