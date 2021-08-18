Cancel
Pulaski County, KY

Horse rescued from sinkhole

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago
A crew representing multiple county departments came together last week to save a horse that had fallen into a sinkhole.

According to Pulaski County Animal Control Officer Adam Scales, the incident happened in a field off North Coal Pit Road some time after the horse had been fed by its owner Wednesday evening. Ofc. Scales was dispatched by 911 to the scene once the horse was found around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday morning.

Scales and fellow officer Seth Gover packed up what equipment they thought might be useful and responded with Pulaski Fire Coordinator Stacy Halcomb.

"We're really not equipped to handle an animal of that size," Ofc. Scales said, adding that Halcomb has been "tremendous" in finding resources beyond catch poles for such situations. "We try our best whatever the call [but] we more or less just handle dogs and cats."

Once the situation had been assessed, the officials enlisted the help of the County Road Department. Assistant Supervisor Ryan Price and Maintenance Supervisor Jeff Wilson brought out a trackhoe in order to dig a trench for the horse to climb out of the hole.

"Once he fell in that hole, all the mud fell in around his back legs," Scales said of the young horse. "Once we were able to get his front legs out, he was able to stand up a little bit and we realized that his rear right leg was all the way down in the mud."

From there, the crew worked to place straps under the animal so that the trackhoe could help pull him out of the mud. The horse was miraculously uninjured.

"Once we got him out of the mud, he shot out of that hole pretty quick," Scales said.

With another sinkhole in the field, Ofc. Scales said the owner agreed to move his horses to another location. The officer estimated that the whole operation took around two and a half hours, given response and set-up time, but that once the road workers were able to start digging, the horse was free in some 30 minutes.

In addition to Halcomb, Scales praised Price and Wilson for their readiness to lend a hand with an uncommon situation.

"We're very blessed to live in a county where we have people who are willing to help us," Ofc. Scales said. "[Animal Control] may not really have the resources, but we do have the resources with the people that we work with. I'm just blessed to be working with them."

