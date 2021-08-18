Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

Local woman sentenced to probation in child abuse case

By JANIE SLAVEN Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk181_0bUtpBH300
Calina Hodge

A Somerset woman was given probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under).

Calina Hodge, 21, of Knosp Street, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 5 -- with the five-year term being suspended for five years under the supervision of the Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Hodge last November in connection to an incident that occurred on March 11, 2020, which was investigated by Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Hodge is next scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge John Prather Jr. for a case review on December 2.

Comments / 0

Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
72
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
Somerset, KY
Government
Somerset, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Abuse Case#Pulaski Circuit Court#Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy