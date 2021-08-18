Local woman sentenced to probation in child abuse case

Calina Hodge

A Somerset woman was given probation earlier this month after pleading guilty to first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under).

Calina Hodge, 21, of Knosp Street, was sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 5 -- with the five-year term being suspended for five years under the supervision of the Kentucky Division of Probation and Parole.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Hodge last November in connection to an incident that occurred on March 11, 2020, which was investigated by Detective Matt Bryant of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

Hodge is next scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge John Prather Jr. for a case review on December 2.