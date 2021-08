FREMONT (KPIX) — As the situation in Afghanistan appears to be deteriorating, there is growing concern and frustration in the Bay Area. “I’m just here to support my country,” said Safi Saddiqui, who was marching in Fremont Saturday to support Afghans fleeing the Taliban takeover. “You know, what’s going on, a lot of people are suffering. We are in a bad situation. We tried to help everyone, America left us in a bad situation.” As more bad news was coming out of the Kabul airport, the East Bay’s Afghan community made another plea for help. “Save our Afghan allies,” said Lena Nazar. “Someone...