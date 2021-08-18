Croatan football team to play Havelock a day later because of quarantine
OCEAN — The Croatan football team will hit the field a day later than expected this week, but the gameplan hasn’t changed. After having almost an entire position group go into quarantine, head coach Andrew Gurley is looking forward to getting his entire team back for practice today. After three days of practice, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will allow them to play the regularly scheduled home game with Havelock.www.carolinacoastonline.com
